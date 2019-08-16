Menu
Squaretailed kite under attack.
MASTERCLASS: Ipswich wildlife photographer shares secrets

16th Aug 2019 2:57 PM
MY NAME is Graeme Wilkes and I am a local wildlife photographer.

I have spent the past three years shooting the local wildlife around the Mt Crosby, Colleges Crossing and other local areas, like my backyard.

I hope you enjoy my photos and will be happy to answer any questions in regards to equipment, settings, and technique.

Learn more about wildlife photography

To ask Graeme questions about how he captures these stunning moments or anything else you would like to know about wildlife photography leave your questions in the comments section below.

