20°
News

MasterChef’s oldest contestant out after prawn dish disaster

Colin Vickery News Corp Australia Network | 19th May 2017 10:54 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

BENITA Orwell is the latest to be eliminated from MasterChef Australia in the most emotional exit so far this season.

The 57-year-old Brisbane mother-of-two stumbled in a challenge against Arum Nixon, Nicole Stevenson, Pete Morgan and Ben Ungermann last night.

Orwell was the oldest contestant on this year's season of MasterChef Australia. Earlier this week the second oldest, 49-year-old Pia Gava, was sent home.

Orwell's elimination had 18-year-old Callan Smith as well as Stevenson in tears. The end was a blow for Orwell who had auditioned four times to be on the Channel 10 cooking show.

"I'm really upset and absolutely gutted," Orwell said. "I don't want to go home. I'm cranky with myself."

The elimination cook-off was set for 90 minutes but contestants had to sacrifice time to buy ingredients.

Chocolate, prawns, john dory, duck and lamb backstraps cost 20 minutes. Artichokes, coriander, ginger, cherries, lemongrass and chillis cost 10 minutes.

Other ingredients including vanilla, pistachios, sugar and chardonnay cost five minutes.

MasterChef contestant Benita with daughters Brienne and Dominique.
MasterChef contestant Benita with daughters Brienne and Dominique.

Nixon was first to choose and he picked ginger, sugar and pistachios for 20 minutes. That left him 70 minutes on the clock.

Stevenson was next and selected the same ingredients. Ungermann chose john dory, artichokes and vanilla beans which meant a 55 minute cook.

>>Two Ipswich cooks impress Masterchef judges

Morgan selected cherries, vanilla beans, sugar and pistachios and had 65 minutes.

Orwell had to spend a whopping 45 minutes on the sidelines by choosing prawns, ginger, coriander and kecap manis (sweet soy sauce). That decision proved costly.

Nixon's cook went seamlessly.

Arum Nixon, Benita Orwell, Ben Ungermann, Pete Morgan and Nicole Stevenson faced elimination tonight. Picture: Channel 10Source:Supplied
Arum Nixon, Benita Orwell, Ben Ungermann, Pete Morgan and Nicole Stevenson faced elimination tonight. Picture: Channel 10Source:Supplied

Judges Matt Preston, George Calombaris and Gary Mehigan thought the 34-year-old advertising strategist's ginger caramel cake with ginger ice cream was delicious.

"I might even ask him for the recipe," Mehigan said.

Morgan had less luck with his vanilla cherry layer cake with Greek yoghurt mousse and pistachio praline. The yoghurt didn't set properly and the cake collapsed.

Preston was baffled why Morgan didn't create a lamb dish and play to his strengths. Fortunately the flavour was there.

"It ain't a cake," Preston said. "Call it a Greek cherry trifle and you've got an absolute smash on your hands."

Orwell's biggest error came late in her cook of prawn wontons with prawn broth. Orwell took her eye off the broth and it burnt. She quickly had to create a sauce.

The judges praised Orwell's ability to think on her feet but the dish was underwhelming. Preston couldn't taste the kecap manis.

Benita has the look of disaster as she tries to rescue her prawn broth. Picture: Channel 10Source:Supplied
Benita has the look of disaster as she tries to rescue her prawn broth. Picture: Channel 10Source:Supplied

Ungermann's dory fillet, crispy skin shards, artichoke three ways and vanilla bean hollandaise was a hit.

Stevenson's ginger steamed pudding, Greek yoghurt sorbet and pistachio praline was a fail. The syrup had soaked into the top of the pudding leaving the rest dry.

"You can taste cake batter," Calombaris said.

Contestant Callan Smith was visibly upset by Benita's elimination. Picture: Channel 10 Source:Supplied
Contestant Callan Smith was visibly upset by Benita's elimination. Picture: Channel 10 Source:Supplied

It was clear that Nixon had created the best dish of the night. Orwell and Stevenson had plated up the two worst.

In the end, the judges sent Orwell packing, saying "your emergency replacement sauce showed great initiative but on a day with some really good cooking it just didn't cut it."

Smith was clearly upset by Orwell's exit. The tears started flowing and he said he had a lot of laughs with the former Qantas customer service supervisor.

Since her elimination, Orwell has done work experience at the Putia Pure Food Kitchen in Brisbane. Her food dream is to create a Ladies Long Lunch event business.

"Don't think that you're too old," Orwell told the contestants as she departed. "If you've always had a dream and you still haven't achieved it, go and do it."

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  ipswich masterchef reality tv

Jobs galore at Orion

Jobs galore at Orion

"If we can get someone from around the area that would be perfect."

Feeling lost after bad parking experience at Orion

Orion Shopping Centre in Springfield. Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

'The shopping centre has a "duty of care” with respect to this issue

School's fine on the road for children of the show circuit

SCHOOL'S IN: National School for Travelling Show Children (NSTSC) teacher Tyler Harris with her students at the Ipswich Show.

They are on the move but still get into the education groove

Works to start on club's $13.8M expansion project

KICK OFF: Rohrig managing director Glenn Rohrig and Brothers chairman Greg Walsh at the official signing for the $13.8 million Brothers Leagues Club expansion.

It will create 120 jobs during construction and 30 permanent jobs

Local Partners

Jilted lover begs forgiveness in front of 100,000 drivers

Love affair public on roadside signs, councillor offers mediation

School's fine on the road for children of the show circuit

SCHOOL'S IN: National School for Travelling Show Children (NSTSC) teacher Tyler Harris with her students at the Ipswich Show.

They are on the move but still get into the education groove

Everything you need to know about the 2017 Ipswich Show

Scruffy the Monster Truck will be back at the Ipswich Show.

Your complete guide to the biggest event in Ipswich

Your guide to a great night out in Ipswich

LIVE MUSIC: Choose a live band to see this weekend from the Gig Guide

The latest from the city's music scene

What public holidays are left in 2017

Ipswich residents will get the day off tomorrow for the show.

IPSWICH residents will get tomorrow off for the show

Everything you need to know about the 2017 Ipswich Show

Your complete guide, map to the biggest events at the 144th Ipswich Show.

Chris Cornell’s bleak final Facebook post

Chris Cornell of Soundgarden performs during the band's concert at the Wiltern in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

Footage of Cornell performing his last ever concert emerges online

MasterChef’s oldest contestant out after prawn dish disaster

*WARNING EMBARGOED until 9pm Wednesday May 3* MasterChef's 2017 Queensland contestants Nicole Stevenson, Ben Ungermann and Benita Orwell. Supplied by Channel 10.

Two Ipswich contestants go head to head

Baywatch stars address dating rumours

Zac Efron and Alexandra Daddario at the 'Baywatch' photo call at Bondi Beach.

Zac Efron and Alexandra Daddario address reports about love lives.

Bay scammer sells fake Justin Bieber, Adele tickets online

A woman sold fake Justin Bieber, Adele and Formula 1 concert tickets on Gumtree.

The ticket scammer ended up in court.

Dan & Steph to meet man behind the mystery bottle

A bottled message from Bermagui, NSW made it to the shores of Fraser Island, and into the hands of local Dan and Steph Mulheron.

The Mulherons intend to meet the elusive fisherman.

Grunge legend Chris Cornell dead at 52

His death was "sudden and unexpected"

1100m2 Warehouse In Ideal Location

2-6 Monigold Place, Dinmore 4303

Commercial Conveniently located on a 6,431 m2 block with quick access straight onto ... $1,150,000

Conveniently located on a 6,431 m2 block with quick access straight onto the Ipswich Motorway, Warrego Highway or Cunningham Highway. andbull; 1100 m2 warehouse...

OWNERS COMMITTED ELSEWHERE - BRING ALL OFFERS

10 Thallon Road, Hatton Vale 4341

House 5 2 4 $349,000

Truly unique, this one of a kind home offers an opportunity for those looking for a large family home, and although there is work to do, with a bit of elbow grease...

5 x 3 Bedroom Townhouse Development with DA

14 Alexandra Street, Booval 4304

Residential Land 0 0 $370,000

If your that savvy developer looking to for your next development or you may be looking to start out in the world of development and you want a small development...

OWNERS CIRCUMSTANCES FORCE SALE - MUST BE SOLD

60 Sovereign Drive, Deebing Heights 4306

House 4 2 2 $379,000

Ideally located in one of the most sought after neighbourhoods in Ipswich is this near new modern terrace home. Perfectly suited for a busy young couple looking...

Investors-Buy One or Buy Both!

1 & 2/170 Handley Street, Darling Heights 4350

Unit 4 2 1 Auction 19/5/17

This is your chance to secure a modern and fresh townhouse in a quiet and convenient location. Both townhouses feature: -Downstairs- *Spacious, air...

ROAD TO RICHES

81 Brisbane Road, Newtown 4305

House 3 1 4 279,000

Don't miss this opportunity to purchase this property on a prominent road in Newtown...Could this be your road to riches? - “Character Mixed Use” zoning, possible...

Neat, Sweet, Complete &amp; it&#39;s got a shed

31 Comona Court, Wulkuraka 4305

House 4 2 3 $319,000

Neat, Sweet and Complete - This home has it all - just perfect for the First Home Buyer or for the astute investor. From the landscaped gardens to the grassed...

Sitting High on 1,000m²

42 Palma Rosa Drive, Wulkuraka 4305

House 4 2 $329,000

This lowset brick home has it all, Four spacious bedrooms, all with built-ins. At one end of the home is the master bedroom with walk-in robe and ensuite and at...

GREAT VALUE FOR MONEY - OWNERS MOVING SO WE&#39;RE DEFINITELY SELLING!!

65 Cemetery Road, Raceview 4305

House 3 1 4 $379,000

This property is awesome value for your hard earned dollar - with sheds, inground pool and two levels of living spread over a large 1012m2 block. - Yes we've got...

10 ACRES + HOUSE + SHED + DAM Huge Price Reduction!!

99 Twin Lakes Road, Coominya 4311

House 2 1 4 $239,000

FINALISATION OF DECEASED ESTATE Don't Miss Out An exciting opportunity exists to indulge yourself in an affordable and relaxing “tree change” on a super...

Works to start on club's $13.8M expansion project

KICK OFF: Rohrig managing director Glenn Rohrig and Brothers chairman Greg Walsh at the official signing for the $13.8 million Brothers Leagues Club expansion.

It will create 120 jobs during construction and 30 permanent jobs

REVEALED: The worst places to rent in Ipswich

SEE if your suburb makes the list

Residents warned as scammers rip off $60k in super

Police are warning people to be aware of a sophisticated telephone scam.

Superannuation, cash targeted by sophisticated scammers

Ipswich development nears early milestone

Elisha and Hunter Watson prepare for the family fun day at Woodlinks.

Community party planned to celebrate $17 million in sales

How your body corp could ban pets, turf you from your home

DOG'S LIFE: Lyn Henderson and Tawny love life in their highrise.

Laws to ban dogs/smokers and make it easy to bulldoze units

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!