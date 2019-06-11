MasterChef star to share recipe at ice cream workshops

TASTY: Ben Ungermann will be hosting ice cream workshops at his Ipswich store on Saturday, June 29 as part of Eat Local Week.

MASTERCHEF finalist Ben Ungermann will be sharing one of his secret ice cream recipes as part of this year's Scenic Rim Eat Local Week.

Named as a regional food ambassador for the Scenic Rim, Mr Ungermann will be showcasing his famous finger lime ice cream at an upcoming masterclass at his Ipswich store on Saturday, June 29.

Mr Ungermann said he was proud to once again be part of the renowned food festival, which brings in foodies from all over south-east Queensland to the beautiful Scenic Rim.

"I'm really excited to be a part of Eat Local Week for the second year running. I love local produce and I want the Scenic Rim to be recognised for all the amazing work they do," he said.

"I think it is fantastic for Queensland produce because I feel like sometimes Queensland gets over looked and the other states tend to be glorified as the happening and highest quality food and produce scene."

At his upcoming ice cream workshop he will be making ice cream with finger lime pearls from The Lime Caviar Company, which is located at Running Creek.

"The Lime Caviar Company pairs perfectly with our rich ice creams at Ungermann Brothers. We use the skins which are normally discarded and they form the base for the ice cream, and from there we add the lime flesh which mimics caviar and provides the ice cream with pops of refreshing lime tartness."

Tickets are $75 per person. Tickets have already sold out for the 10am and 2pm session, and there are limited spaces for the noon session.

Secure your ticket online at www.eventbrite.com.au by searching Ungermann Brothers.

If you miss out on a ticket you will still be able to taste Ben's products at the upcoming Winter Harvest Festival in Aratula on July 6.

The Winter Harvest Festival is the jewel in the Scenic Rim Eat Local Week crown, as it is a celebration of food, wine and farming in the region.

It is there you will be able to eat your way around the Scenic Rim and try an array of delicacies from across the region.

For more information, log onto www.eatlocalweek.com.au.