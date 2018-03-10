Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BIG NAME: MasterChef Australia 's Nicole Stevenson and Ben Ungermann will speak at the inaugural Jacaranda Dinne r.
BIG NAME: MasterChef Australia 's Nicole Stevenson and Ben Ungermann will speak at the inaugural Jacaranda Dinne r. Rob Williams
Whats On

Masterchef star to grace inaugural dinner

10th Mar 2018 5:00 AM

IPSWICH Hospice has cooked up a real treat with news that MasterChef Australia's Nicole Stevenson and Ben Ungermann will be joining the inaugural Jacaranda Dinner.

Local Ipswich personality Ungermann said he was excited to be involved with the event.

Runner-up on the recent season of MasterChef Australia, Ungermann has opened a vintage ice cream parlour in the heart of Ipswich serving his own ice cream flavours with his brother.

Ungermann said it was great being able to give back to his local community and understands the importance of Ipswich Hospice.

Twenty-five-year-old Ipswich local Nicole Stevenson will join him. She was born and raised in Ipswich and also competed on MasterChef Australia. She has has a passion for healthy eating and nutrition.

The Jacaranda Dinner will be held on Saturday, April 28, in partnership with Orion Springfield Central, the Jacaranda Festival and Ipswich City Council. The black-tie evening will feature a five-course mini-degustation with wines, canapes from local Ipswich celebrity chefs and entertainment.

The aim of the event is to raise $20,000 so Ipswich Hospice.

The evening will also include other entertainment and is a night not to be missed. Tickets can be purchased at ipswichhospice.org.au/jacaranda at $155 a person which include a five-course meal, wines and entertainment.

For more information visit ipswichhospice.org.au or visit Ipswich Hospice on Facebook.

ben ungermann ipswich hospice masterchef australia
Ipswich Queensland Times
Boy, 4, seriously injured after being hit by car

Boy, 4, seriously injured after being hit by car

News A YOUNG boy has been flown to hospital after allegedly being hit by a car south of Ipswich.

  • 10th Mar 2018 11:51 AM
ENOUGH: Troy's pledge for mum results in track opening

ENOUGH: Troy's pledge for mum results in track opening

Life Narelle Dobinson was killed while riding at Amberley in 2011

Rehab plan puts addict in good books

Rehab plan puts addict in good books

Crime 28-year-old ready to tackle his 13-year drug problem

Naked fisher just 'slapping on sun cream'

Naked fisher just 'slapping on sun cream'

Crime Pants were off on beach to apply lotion, man tells court

Local Partners