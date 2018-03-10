Masterchef star to grace inaugural dinner

BIG NAME: MasterChef Australia 's Nicole Stevenson and Ben Ungermann will speak at the inaugural Jacaranda Dinne r.

BIG NAME: MasterChef Australia 's Nicole Stevenson and Ben Ungermann will speak at the inaugural Jacaranda Dinne r. Rob Williams

IPSWICH Hospice has cooked up a real treat with news that MasterChef Australia's Nicole Stevenson and Ben Ungermann will be joining the inaugural Jacaranda Dinner.

Local Ipswich personality Ungermann said he was excited to be involved with the event.

Runner-up on the recent season of MasterChef Australia, Ungermann has opened a vintage ice cream parlour in the heart of Ipswich serving his own ice cream flavours with his brother.

Ungermann said it was great being able to give back to his local community and understands the importance of Ipswich Hospice.

Twenty-five-year-old Ipswich local Nicole Stevenson will join him. She was born and raised in Ipswich and also competed on MasterChef Australia. She has has a passion for healthy eating and nutrition.

The Jacaranda Dinner will be held on Saturday, April 28, in partnership with Orion Springfield Central, the Jacaranda Festival and Ipswich City Council. The black-tie evening will feature a five-course mini-degustation with wines, canapes from local Ipswich celebrity chefs and entertainment.

The aim of the event is to raise $20,000 so Ipswich Hospice.

The evening will also include other entertainment and is a night not to be missed. Tickets can be purchased at ipswichhospice.org.au/jacaranda at $155 a person which include a five-course meal, wines and entertainment.

For more information visit ipswichhospice.org.au or visit Ipswich Hospice on Facebook.