TV chef Hayden Quinn has opened up about his engagement plans with girlfriend of five years US model Jax Raynor.
TV chef Hayden Quinn has opened up about his engagement plans with girlfriend of five years US model Jax Raynor.
MasterChef star delays wedding plans

by Mibenge Nsenduluka
4th May 2021 12:57 PM
Former MasterChef star Hayden Quinn and his model girlfriend Jax Raynor have been forced to delay their engagement plans due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Quinn, who began dating the American five years ago, told Confidential that while marriage and children are on the horizon, it's been difficult because her entire family is overseas.

Former MasterChef star Hayden Quinn with Jax Raynor. Picture: Instagram
"If you spoke to her she'd say 100 per cent [we're ready] and I'm probably in the same boat," he said.

"It's tricky because it's the sort of thing you want to be able to celebrate with family and friends and being sort of split between two parts of the world at this time of our lives... it would just be a bit sad to not be able to jump on a plane and fly over and see her family and celebrate.

"We're both just very happy with being auntie and uncle for now."

The pair began dating in 2016 after meeting in her native USA and Raynor later moved from Los Angeles to Sydney to be with the TV chef.

Dating for five years... Hayden Quinn with Jax Raynor. Picture: Instagram
While the pandemic certainly tested their relationship, Quinn, 34, said it ultimately made them stronger.

"Me and Jax are kicking along nicely, we came out of COVID all good. That was a test for a lot of couples," he said.

"We're getting along nice and strong which is good. She's missing her parents though because she's from the US and she hasn't been able to see them for more than 18 months. So she gets a little home sick every now again but we're also very grateful to be in Australia."

Quinn was recently named an ambassador for Uncle Toby's.

 

 

Originally published as MasterChef star delays wedding plans

