MasterChef star addresses mystery exit

MasterChef's Ben Ungermann has broken his silence after it was revealed last month that he had been kicked off the show.

In March, Endemol Shine released a statement saying that Ungermann had been removed from the cooking show because he had been arrested by police for what was described as an incident of a "personal nature".

"We can confirm Ben Ungermann has left the MasterChef Australia competition. As this is a police matter, we will not be making further comment," the spokesman said.

Ben Ungermann was booted from MasterChef after being arrested.

Ungermann has been seen in each of the three episodes of MasterChef: Back To Win that have aired so far and news.com.au understands he will continue to appear in episodes for at least another month.

Ungermann hasn't spoken publicly about the arrest yet but he did reply to a fan's comment on Instagram about how his exit will be covered by the show.

"I'm actually devastated," the fan wrote to Ungermann. "How do they edit you out?"

The former contestant replied: "That's up to MasterChef Australia. Appreciate the support."

Ungermann first appeared on MasterChef in Season 9 in 2017. He finished second behind Diana Chan.

After the show, he opened an ice cream shop with his brother called Ungermann Brothers which is located in Ipswich, Queensland.

Ben Ungermann inside his ice cream store.

