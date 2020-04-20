MasterChef ratings are in after a huge first week on debut

Australian free to air TV viewers were spoilt for choice when they tuned in last night as three juggernauts MasterChef Australia, Lego Masters and House Rules: High Stakes went head-to-head.

The second week of MasterChef on Ten was still popular with 1.01 million viewers, but it was nudged by Nine's Lego Masters, which attracted an 1.239 million viewers on the night of its premiere for 2020.

Gordon Ramsay helped launch MasterChef Australia: Back To Win. Picture: Channel 10

Seven's newly revamped reno reality TV show House Rules: High Stakes had less than a million viewers with 630,000 tuning in.

House Rules was also beaten by the ABC's two shows, The Virus, a 10-minute wrap up on COVID-19 hosted by Jeremy Fernandez, which had 756,000 viewers.

The national broadcaster then went straight into its Spicks and Specks 2000s Special which had 691,000 viewers.

Lego Masters host Hamish Blake with the trophy. Picture: Chanel 9

While MasterChef doesn't have the star power of celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay this week, there are other celebrity guests to come on the program including US pop singer Katy Perry and chef Curtis Stone.

Kyly Clarke for Seven's House Rules High Stakes. Picture: Supplied

The new MasterChef era, which opened with Ramsay notched more than 1.23 million viewers across five capital cities for its Season 12 launch on Monday last week.

More than 1.04 million people tuned in for Episode 2 on Tuesday.

The program beat ABC's 7.30 (707,000), Seven's House Rules: High Stakes (499,000) and Nine's A Current Affair (794,000).





Originally published as MasterChef ratings are in