28°
Whats On

MasterChef, My Kitchen Rules chefs to headline Ipswich event

My Kitchen Rules' winners Amy and Tyson Murr and MasterChef contestant Nicole Stevenson will headline the inaugural Ipswich Hospice Jacaranda Dinner next month.

It will be held on Saturday October 14 in partnership with Orion Springfield Central and the Goodna Jacaranda Festival.

Twenty-five-year-old Ipswich local, Stevenson, was born and raised in the area. Inspired by her Dutch heritage, she learned to cook from her mother and Oma, and has a passion for healthy eating and nutrition. Amy and Tyson also hail from the city and are looking forward to meeting more people from the community.

The black tie evening will feature a five-course mini degustation with paired wines, canapes from local Ipswich celebrity chefs and entertainment.

The aim of the event is to raise much needed funds so Ipswich Hospice can continue to provide a high quality of care to the Ipswich and West Moreton community, in addition to bringing awareness to the services provided by the community owned and run facility.

President of the Jacaranda Festival, Mathew Taylor explains "The Jacaranda Festival exists to bring people together and support the community. Ipswich Hospice provides great support to our community in a time of great need, and so it is our honour to be able to support them with the Jacaranda Dinner."

Events Manager for Ipswich Hospice, Kerryn Costello said, "we hope this becomes the fundraising event of the year - and that each year it will get even more exciting.

"We also hope that lots of local businesses will get behind us with this event and we can raise record amounts of money".

Tickets can be purchased at ipswichhospice.org.au/jacaranda at $155 per person.

For more information about the event visit Ipswich Hospice Care or visit Ipswich Hospice on Facebook. 

Topics:  fundraising ipswich hospice masterchef my kitchen rules 2017

Ipswich Queensland Times
How this man's tumour grew unnoticed for months

How this man's tumour grew unnoticed for months

AS A DEADLY tumour grew undetected in his nasal cavity, Prisoner M fought and failed to get the mystery condition diagnosed for months inside prison.

Concerns for mums amid rush for baby formula

Ipswich shoppers have complained about baby formula being snapped up in bulk quantities.

Stockpilers spotted in Ipswich supermarket

Authentic Indian food experience at your door step

Augustine Heights has a new Indian restaurant, Indian Tadka. L-R: Co-owner and head chef, Chandan Singh, co-owner and chef, Dhanpal Rana and co-owner and manager, Siddharath Tripathi.

Augustine Heights' new Indian restaurant a cut above the rest

'No intention of stepping down': Antoniolli on council crisis

Ipswich Mayor Andrew Antoniolli adresses the media on Friday morning with acting CEO Daniel Best watches on.

VIDEO: Ipswich council under the microscope

Local Partners