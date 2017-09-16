MasterChef, My Kitchen Rules chefs to headline Ipswich event

My Kitchen Rules' winners Amy and Tyson Murr and MasterChef contestant Nicole Stevenson will headline the inaugural Ipswich Hospice Jacaranda Dinner next month.

It will be held on Saturday October 14 in partnership with Orion Springfield Central and the Goodna Jacaranda Festival.

Twenty-five-year-old Ipswich local, Stevenson, was born and raised in the area. Inspired by her Dutch heritage, she learned to cook from her mother and Oma, and has a passion for healthy eating and nutrition. Amy and Tyson also hail from the city and are looking forward to meeting more people from the community.

The black tie evening will feature a five-course mini degustation with paired wines, canapes from local Ipswich celebrity chefs and entertainment.

The aim of the event is to raise much needed funds so Ipswich Hospice can continue to provide a high quality of care to the Ipswich and West Moreton community, in addition to bringing awareness to the services provided by the community owned and run facility.

President of the Jacaranda Festival, Mathew Taylor explains "The Jacaranda Festival exists to bring people together and support the community. Ipswich Hospice provides great support to our community in a time of great need, and so it is our honour to be able to support them with the Jacaranda Dinner."

Events Manager for Ipswich Hospice, Kerryn Costello said, "we hope this becomes the fundraising event of the year - and that each year it will get even more exciting.

"We also hope that lots of local businesses will get behind us with this event and we can raise record amounts of money".

Tickets can be purchased at ipswichhospice.org.au/jacaranda at $155 per person.

For more information about the event visit Ipswich Hospice Care or visit Ipswich Hospice on Facebook.