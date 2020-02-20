MasterChef fans froth over ‘epic’ line-up

MasterChef Australia fans couldn't contain their excitement overnight as the contestants for the upcoming 12th season were announced.

Some of the show's most loved contestants from the previous 11 seasons are set to return to the kitchen.

Among the 24 competitors will be Poh Ling Yeow, Callum Hann and Hayden Quinn.

MasterChef Back To Win top 24 contestants.

The upcoming season will also be the first with new judges Jock Zonfrillo, Melissa Leong and Andy Allen who are taking over from George Calombaris, Matt Preston and Gary Mehigan.

"Smart ploy by the producers bringing back old favourites to overcome the angst of having new judges," one fan tweeted. "What a line-up."

"So many people I adore and admire!" another fan wrote. "It's gonna be epic!"

Another person wrote: "I was prepared to give it a miss this year (without Matt, Gary & George) but this line-up may be the perfect lure for me."

Among the 24 contestants are six who finished runner-up, including season one's Poh Ling Yeow.

"I've been waiting for this moment for 10 years and now I'm back," Poh said. "I have a little bit of unfinished business."

MasterChef judges Jock Zonfrillo, Melissa Leong and Andy Allen. Picture: Jake Nowakowski

Season two runner-up, Callum Hann, said: "Everyone who's here is at the top of their game. This is going to be really, really tough. There's cookbook authors, TV presenters, restaurant owners and those who just missed out."

Here's the full line-up of past contestants:

• Amina Elshafei, NSW / Season Four - placed 11th

• Ben Milbourne, Tasmania / Season Four - placed 5th

• Ben Ungermann, Queensland / Season Nine runner-up

• Brendan Pang, Western Australia / Season 10 - placed 9th

• Callum Hann, South Australia / Season Two runner-up

• Chris Badenoch, Western Australia / Season One - placed 3rd

• Courtney Roulston, NSW / Season Two - placed 5th

• Dani Venn, Victoria / Season Three - placed 4th

• Emelia Jackson, Victoria / Season Six - placed 3rd

• Harry Foster, Queensland / Season Eight - placed 3rd

• Hayden Quinn, NSW / Season Three - placed 6th

We thought we’d throw this picture in to make your Thursday.

• Jess Liemantara, Victoria / Season 10 - placed 4th

• Khanh Ong, Victoria / Season 10 - placed 3rd

• Laura Sharrad, South Australia / Season Six runner-up

• Lynton Tapp, Victoria / Season Five runner-up

• Poh Ling Yeow, South Australia / Season One runner-up

• Reece Hignell, NSW / Season 10 - placed 6th

• Reynold Poernomo, NSW / Season Seven - placed 4th

• Rose Adam, South Australia / Season Seven - placed 10th

• Sarah Clare, Tasmania / Season 10 - placed 10th

• Sarah Tiong, NSW / Season Nine - placed 6th

• Simon Toohey, Victoria / Season 11 - placed 3rd

• Tessa Boersma, Queensland / Season 11 runner-up

• Tracy Collins, South Australia / Season Six - placed 5th