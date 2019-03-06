Menu
Masterchef's Gary Mehigan, George Calombaris, Spicers' Ash Martin and Matt Preston on location at Spicers Hidden Vale
Masterchef's Gary Mehigan, George Calombaris, Spicers' Ash Martin and Matt Preston on location at Spicers Hidden Vale Photos courtesy Network 10
Food & Entertainment

Masterchef crew stars in Ipswich

by Darren Hallesy
6th Mar 2019 12:39 AM
THE TV juggernaut that is MasterChef rolled into Ipswich to film a special masterclass at Spicers Hidden Vale.

Filming for the 11th series of the popular show has been under way for almost two months.

As part of a special week of episodes, the production filmed in Noosa, Brisbane, Maleny and on Friday at Grandchester.

The five-star country retreat is in the process of rebuilding after a fire last April gutted the main building and original homestead.

Spicers head chef Ash Martin featured in the shoot, cooking alongside judges Matt Preston, George Calombaris and Gary Mehigan.

Mr Martin has been at the resort for six years, and his menu caught the eye of the popular show's producers, who were impressed with his passion for local produce.

In a Tourism Queensland deal, MasterChef has filmed across the southeast.

The cast and crew, totalling almost 100 people, made its way back to Melbourne following the Grandchester filming.

The show will air later in 2019.

Judge Matt Preston told the QT the Scenic Rim was one of the great food regions.

"When you look at Queensland, the temptation is always surf and beach-driven, but there is so much more whether it's the Scenic Rim, Lockyer Valley, or the mountains of the Sunshine Coast.

"It's not just a postcard state with a picture of a lifesaver eating pineapple, and it's been so good to showcase this region,” he said.

"It's a great location here at Spicers; we've been cooking over an open fire and loved being out in the country.”

