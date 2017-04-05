Master on Les Mis auditions

TALENT SEARCH: Panellists Brenda Ryan, Murray Keidge and Robert Clark listen to auditions for Les Miserables at the Metro Hotel Ipswich International.

NEW YORK'S finest are in Ipswich this week to pass on their Broadway vocal expertice.

Award-winning vocal artist and star of Les Miserables and MASS, Douglas Webster is in Ipswich both as casting director on the audition panel for the Ipswich Musical Theatre Company's production of Les Miserables, and to conduct Broadway Masters at Old Courthouse from April 3-9.

Joining Mr Webster is Mary Setrakian, who among other roles is famous for being Nicole Kidman's vocal coach for Moulin Rouge.

Together, Mr Webster and Ms Setrakian will give 16 aspiring musical theatre performers a better understanding of their innate talents and a plan for their future development.

Ipswich Musical Theatre Company artistic director Brenda Ryan said Broadway Masters was a fantastic opportunity for local talent to learn from the best.

Les Miserables auditionsat the Metro Hotel Ipswich International on Sunday. Director Douglas Webster is pictured left. Rob Williams

"The public can see Douglas at the Civic Centre tonight at 7pm as he sings and conducts a public Master Class," Ms Ryan said.

Ms Setrakian will demonstrate her training techniques in a special appearance at the Ipswich Civic Centre tomorrow night from 7pm.

The week will conclude with a concert at the Civic Centre this Sunday at 2pm, featuring Mr Webster and the graduates from the Broadway Masters class.

In more exciting news for Ipswich and local musical talent, Mr Webster who has played the role of Jean Valjean on Broadway and has also directed Les Miserables in USA, will be back in Australia in July to take up his role as Director for Ipswich Musical Theatre Company's production of Les Miserables, which will be staged at Ipswich Civic Centre Setember 8-17.