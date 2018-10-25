Massive weekend fair has plenty of old stuff on offer

OLD STUFF: Ipswich Antique and Collectables Fair organiser Allan Lawson with some of the goodies available at the Ipswich Showgrounds this weekend.

THE Ipswich Showgrounds Exhibit Pavilion will be turned into an old-style department store this Saturday when sellers gather with thousands of unique items from the past.

The Ipswich Antique Fair offers an opportunity for the public to choose a Christmas gift that has and will last a lifetime with thousands of pre-loved items to choose from.

Running since 1989, the fair will offer a range of heritage and retro, together with deco items form years gone by to add to a collection or start off in the fast-growing hobby.

Everything from old toys and china to rare bottles, coins, books, jewellery plus many quirky collectables will provide a window into the past are available for purchase from a few dollars to a few thousand.

The fair, now in it's 30th year at the Ipswich Showgrounds is held three times a year and attracts many visitors to travel to the city of Ipswich.

The free admission for children under 14 years will offer an opportunity to learn more about Australia's early pioneering days.

The fair will open to the public from 8am to 2pm Saturday, October 27 with an early bird session from 7am to 7.45am.

Admission is $8, children under 14 are free. Early bird admission is $12.

See aussiefairs.com for details.