Massive warehouse development proposed in industrial area

Multi Span Australia Group has submitted a development application to Ipswich City Council to construct the new warehouse in Bundamba.

A CONSTRUCTION company has applied to build a massive warehouse in an Ipswich industrial area.

Brisbane-based Multi Span Australia Group has submitted a development application to Ipswich City Council to construct the new facility in Bundamba.

The site at 36 Masterpanel Lane is used by Hume Masterpanel to manufacture door panels.

The proposed new warehouse will be used for storage and distribution of the items manufactured on-site.

The development involves 14,892m2 for the warehouse and 586m2 for staff and office areas and the building will have a maximum height of 13m.

Another 79 carparking spaces are proposed to take the total number on-site to 133.

The new facility will operate 24 hours a day, if approval is granted.

The application notes that working in the proposed development will be 40 operational staff for the day shift, 23 for the night shift and 15 daytime office staff.

“The land forms part of an expanding industrial area and designated for regionally significant business and industrial uses,” the application notes.

“The land is surrounded by industrial estates including Citiswich Estate and the Parkwest Business Park opposite the site to the south in Hume Drive.

“Given the nature of the proposed activities on-site and the location of the site including the separation distance to residential land, it is not anticipated that the proposal will result in any impacts on residents with respect to noise or air emissions.

“The new structure is to have high quality finishes and is to be constructed of concrete tilt panel walls, Colorbond wall sheeting and metal roof sheeting consistent with nearby industrial development.

“In addition, commercial glazing is to be provided to the ancillary office.”

