Why Telstra’s 4G network hung up

AUSTRALIA'S biggest phone carrier suffered an embarrassing two-hour, nationwide outage on the same day it launched its biggest mobile phone plan change in years today.

The company's 4G mobile network stopped connecting phone calls around 1pm, with customers in all state capitals unable to make or receive calls over the network, in an outage that saw many frustrated customers turn to social media with complaints.

Ironically, Telstra's outage also initially affected its service status page that could have alerted users to the problem.

A Telstra spokesman said the outage was resolved after 3pm, with services progressively turned back on for customers.

"We are sorry that some customers were unable to make or receive calls as this was occurring," the spokesman said.

"The issue was caused by technical changes made ahead of upgrades to mobile traffic control equipment in Telstra's Exhibition Street exchange in Melbourne. The issue was progressively resolved by reversing the changes."

The 4G network problem also arrived at a particularly inopportune time for Telstra, which today announced a generous new $69 monthly mobile phone plan, featuring unlimited phone calls and text messages, and 40 gigabytes of 4G data downloads.

The company will go head-to-head with Vodafone, which launched three competing mobile phone plans between $60 and $100 per month.

Telstra previously suffered a string of seven network outages in 2016, including a six-hour outage that followed chief executive Andy Penn's announcement of a $250 million investment to improve infrastructure and prevent downtime.