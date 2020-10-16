Massive task ahead as council prepares to open new library

View of new civic plaza as part of Ipswich CBD redevelopment from under construction council administration building.

MARK this in as another historic moment for Ipswich.

From November 9, Ipswich City Council will close the existing library on South St as it prepares to transfer 70,000 books, magazines and DVDs into the new facility in Nicholas St.

If all goes according to plan, the people will be able to use the new library, which has been built as part of the redevelopment of the mall, in December.

Deputy Mayor and Division 3 Councillor Marnie Doyle said the temporary closure of the current Ipswich Central Library was an important step towards creating a better facility for the Ipswich community.

“Through the new Ipswich Central Library we’re improving the overall library experience for our Ipswich Libraries customers both young and old, as, in an Australian first, we create separate, purpose-built public libraries for adults and children, as well as continuing to bring the latest cutting edge technologies to Ipswich,” Cr Doyle said.

“This closure will give our libraries team the opportunity to move the majority of our Ipswich Central collection to the new library at the Nicholas Street Precinct.”

Division 3 Councillor Andrew Fechner said arrangements were in place to help the community prepare for the upcoming changes.

“We understand the closure will create some disruption for the community, however we are committed to helping the community through this transition period with alternative options for accessing library services,” Cr Fechner said.

“The number of items able to be borrowed from the current Ipswich Central Library at South Street has also been increased to 50 per person to help the community prepare for the closure.”

During the closure, access to public computers will be available at the Barry Jones Auditorium at South St between Monday and Friday.

The community may also reserve and pick up items from the Ipswich Libraries collection at one of the four other libraries across the city: Redbank Plaza, Redbank Plains, Rosewood and Springfield Central.

The space at South Street will reopen in limited capacity on November 23.

During the two-week closure, the ground floor will be transformed into an interim children’s library which will operate until the new children’s library opens in the Nicholas Street Precinct in mid-2021.

The interim children’s library will offer an extensive children’s collection, a children’s makerspace, and a play area.

Children’s programming including the First Five Forever program and baby storytelling time will also continue at South St.

Limited general items and services including printing, public computers, borrowing and returns and holiday programs will also be available at South St until the new Ipswich Central Library opens.