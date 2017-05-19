20°
Massive surge at new Ipswich residential development

19th May 2017 11:00 AM
Monterea Ripley residential village is the newest land release in the area with 900 home sites on about 146 acres. Pictured: Jamie Martin and developer Gerry McHale on site.
Monterea Ripley residential village is the newest land release in the area with 900 home sites on about 146 acres. Pictured: Jamie Martin and developer Gerry McHale on site.

HALF the lots at a new $180-million master-planned residential village in the Ripley Valley have already been sold. 

Monterea Ripley residential village is the newest land release in the area with 900 home sites on about 146 acres.

Ray White Land Marketing Director Jamie Martin said significant sales had been achieved in the first stage of the project, with particularly strong interest from local buyers.

The latest data from the Queensland Statisticians Office shows there have been a record 1,813 vacant lot sales within the Ipswich City region.

"The enthusiasm for Monterea Ripley has been very pleasing and we have already sold more than 50 per cent of the 53 lots available," Mr Martin said.

"We have had keen interest from local buyers, especially first home buyers wanting to secure the $20,000 first home buyers grant before the June 30 deadline."

Land prices start from $166,000 and lots range in size from 300 sqm to 523 sqm.

Mr Martin said stage two of the development was about to start construction of another 53 lots, while construction of a new five-acre parkland has almost finished.

The park will be known as John Michels Reserve and feature lush corridors with more than 30,000 new plants.

"Monterea Ripley's Green Space Master Plan will dedicate more than 22 acres to green open space," Mr Martin said.

"The market appetite for affordable lots in a high-quality master-planned village which features large areas of parklands, close to recreational and retail amenities including sporting ovals, supermarket, cafes and retail specialities has been a major attraction for buyers."

"Values achieved have shown considerable uplift growing 5.50 per cent over this last year on a per sq m basis although keeping an affordable median of $195,000," Mr Martin said.

"The region also boasts its highest lot registrations on record over this 12-month period with a total of 2,504 standard lots, which highlights the ongoing demand in this location.

"There is a strong pipeline of supply which will assist in keeping affordability in check with this annual period (to September 2016) recording an additional 3,188 lots approved across 96 projects, bringing the total closing stock level for Ipswich City at 15,270 lots."

Monterea Ripley forms an integral part of the Monterea Neighbourhood Village and will be located directly next door to a proposed 8,000 sqm shopping centre including a major supermarket, speciality retail shops and commercial precinct with a total of 636 car parks.

About 120,000 people are expected to call the Ripley Valley home over the next 20 years and construction is underway on the $1.5 billion Ripley Town Centre.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  ipswich real estate ripley valley

