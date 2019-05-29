Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A massive snake has been snapped in a Babinda house. PICTURE: MICK BRIANESE
A massive snake has been snapped in a Babinda house. PICTURE: MICK BRIANESE
Offbeat

Dog alerts household to 4m intruder

by Danaella Wivell
29th May 2019 7:37 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAMMOTH snake has made itself at home in a Babinda kitchen while digesting a hearty meal.

Julie Brianese said she and her husband, Mick, were woken up by their dog barking at the 4m intruder.

A massive snake has been snapped in a Babinda house. PICTURE: MICK BRIANESE
A massive snake has been snapped in a Babinda house. PICTURE: MICK BRIANESE

"We had an inkling there was a snake around, but we didn't think it would be that big," she said.

"It had a lump in its tummy about the size of a bandicoot, so it probably just wanted somewhere warm to digest its meal."

The Brianeses called a reptile handler to remove the snake from their property and relocate it in the bush.

More Stories

dog editors picks fnq intruder snake

Top Stories

    Stock shop gets away with small fine after poultry cruelty

    premium_icon Stock shop gets away with small fine after poultry cruelty

    Crime WARNING: Graphic content. RSPCA euthanases hundreds of suffering birds owned by retailer.

    Serial sex perv free as jury acquits him of prison assaults

    premium_icon Serial sex perv free as jury acquits him of prison assaults

    Crime Jury acquits sex offender Geoffrey Doolan of prison attack

    Ipswich cake master has another shot at the Ekka

    premium_icon Ipswich cake master has another shot at the Ekka

    Food & Entertainment The fruit of her labour