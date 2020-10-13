Massive shake-up as ARIA Awards nominees revealed

Sunny experimental pop, powerful soulful hip hop and all of the shades of rock - that's the sound of Australia according to the nominations for the 2020 ARIA Awards announced today.

After more than a decade of slogging it out on the road both here and overseas, Sydney brothers Oli and Louis Lembach lead the class of 2020 with eight nominations.

As Lime Cordiale, the brothers have been Triple J and festival favourites and wowed critics and fans with their second record 14 Steps To A Better You, which is up for Album of the Year, Best Group and Best Pop release.

Second on the 2020 leaderboard is global chart and stage slayers Tame Impala for their fourth album The Slow Rush.

Their seven nominations also include Album of the Year and Best Group while the band's creative controller Kevin Parker is individually nominated for Producer and Engineer of the Year.

It should be no surprise that Sampa The Great will return to the 2020 ARIAs as a major nominee.

The Zambian artist, based in Melbourne, has scored six nominations for her debut record The Return, after being the first woman of colour to win the rebooted Best Hip Hop Release last year.

Sampa Tempo's powerful speech encouraging diversity and inclusivity at last year's awards continues to resonate in the Australian music industry.

Breakthrough Queensland artist Miiesha has made a big impression with her debut record Nyaaringu, a fearless musical document about her life as an indigenous woman, receiving five nominations including Best Female Artist.

Also vying for five ARIAs are Sydney rockers DMA'S with their second record The Glow up for Album of the Year and Best Rock Album.

Further evidence of the widening goalposts of the Australian contemporary sound in the past decade is the two artists with four nominations - rising teen pop star Ruel and rock heavyweights Violent Soho.

When you get to the artists with three nominations on the 2020 ARIA leaderboard, there is a stark contrast between those who are household names - Amy Shark, Tones and I, Jessica Mauboy and Cold Chisel - and those who are more likely to feature on the alternative airwaves of Triple and Double J, such as Baker Boy, The Kid Laroi and Troye Sivan.

But the biggest shake-up of the 2020 ARIA Awards nominations is the indies versus the majors.

The rise of the independent labels - who tend to invest more and longer in developing young artists - in the past year has been phenomenal.

Artists on independent labels collected 96 nominations whilst those on major labels such as Sony, Universal, EMI and Warner - or their offshoots - have 49 nominations.

While the pandemic has brought the industry to its knees because of the shutdown of live entertainment, the industry was determined for the 2020 ARIA Awards to go ahead.

"It's been a year we will never forget. Our industry has taken a hit, but the creativity of our local artists has not. Our artists have shown great resilience and their music has helped many Australians get through these tough times," ARIA's outgoing CEO Dan Rosen said.

Like most major award ceremonies throughout the world this year, the 2020 ARIAs will be a television-only event.

Artists who can travel to Sydney will perform on the Star awards stage but there will be no audience in the venue.

It will be telecast on Nine on November 25 with YouTube broadcasting the performances globally.

2020 ARIA AWARDS NOMINATIONS

Album Of The Year

DMA's - THE GLOW

Jessica Mauboy - Hilda

Lime Cordiale - 14 Steps To A Better You

Sampa The Great - The Return

Tame Impala - The Slow Rush

Best Male Artist

Archie Roach - Tell Me Why

Guy Sebastian - Standing With You

Ruel - Free Time

The Kid LAROI - F*ck Love

Troye Sivan - In A Dream

Best Female Artist

Amy Shark - Everybody Rise

Miiesha - Nyaaringu

Sampa The Great - The Return

Sia - Together

Tones And I - Bad Child / Can't Be Happy All the Time

Best Dance Release

Alice Ivy - Don't Sleep

Dom Dolla - San Frandisco

Flume - Rushing Back feat. Vera Blue

Northeast Party House - Shelf Life

Stace Cadet & KLP - Energy

Best Group

5 Seconds Of Summer - CALM

DMA'S - THE GLOW

Lime Cordiale - 14 Steps To A Better You

Tame Impala - The Slow Rush

The Teskey Brothers - Live At The Forum

Breakthrough Artist

Alex the Astronaut - The Theory of Absolutely Nothing

Lime Cordiale - 14 Steps To A Better You

Mallrat - Driving Music

Miiesha - Nyaaringu

The Kid LAROI - F*ck Love

Best Pop Release

Amy Shark - Everybody Rise

Lime Cordiale - 14 Steps To A Better You

Sia - Together

Tame Impala - Lost In Yesterday

Troye Sivan - In A Dream

Best Hip Hop Release

Baker Boy - Meditjin feat. JessB

Briggs - Always Was EP

Illy - Last Laugh

Sampa The Great - The Return

The Kid LAROI - F*ck Love

Best Soul/R&B Release

Genesis Owusu - Don't Need You

KIAN - Every Hour

Miiesha - Nyaaringu

Tash Sultana - Pretty Lady

Tkay Maidza - Last Year Was Weird, Vol. 2

Best Independent Release

Archie Roach - Tell Me Why

DMA'S - THE GLOW

Lime Cordiale - 14 Steps To A Better You

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds - Ghosteen

Sampa The Great - The Return

Best Rock Album

Cold Chisel - Blood Moon

DMA'S - THE GLOW

Ocean Alley - Lonely Diamond

Tame Impala - The Slow Rush

Violent Soho - Everything Is A-OK

Best Adult Contemporary Album

Archie Roach - Tell Me Why

Donny Benét - Mr Experience

Gordi - Our Two Skins

Josh Pyke - Rome

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds - Ghosteen

Best Country Album

Casey Barnes - Town of A Million Dreams

Fanny Lumsden - Fallow

Jasmine Rae - Lion Side

The McClymonts - Mayhem To Madness

Travis Collins - Wreck Me

Best Hard Rock/Heavy Metal Album

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard - Chunky Shrapnel

Parkway Drive - Viva The Underdogs

Polaris - The Death Of Me

The Amity Affliction - Everyone Loves You … Once You Leave Them

The Chats - High Risk Behaviour

Best Blues & Roots Album

Busby Marou - The Great Divide

Frank Yamma - Tjukurpa: The Story

Lucky Oceans - Purple Sky (Songs Originally By Hank Williams

The Teskey Brothers - Live At The Forum

Tracy McNeil & The GoodLife - You Be The Lightning

Best Children's Album

Diver City - Welcome to Diver City

Teeny Tiny Stevies - Thoughtful Songs for Little People

The Vegetable Plot - Season Two

The Wiggles - Choo Choo Trains, Propeller Planes & Toot Toot Chugga Chugga Big Red Car!

Tiptoe Giants - Colour the World

Best Comedy Release

Anne Edmonds - What's Wrong With You?

Bev Killick - Crummy Mummy

Celia Pacquola - All Talk

Megan Washington - Just Jesus (feat. Chris Ryan)

Tom Gleeson - Joy

PUBLIC VOTED AWARDS

Best Video

Baker Boy - Meditjin feat. JessB

Guy Sebastian - Standing With You

Lime Cordiale - Robbery

PNAU feat. Vlossom - Lucky

Sampa The Great - Time's Up (feat. Krown) Tame Impala - Is It True (

The Chats - The Clap

Tones And I - Ur So F**kInG cOoL

Troye Sivan - Easy

Violent Soho - Pick It Up Again

Best Australian Live Act

Amy Shark - Amy Shark Regional Tour

Baker Boy - Falls Festival

Cold Chisel - Blood Moon Tour

DMA'S - Unplugged & Intimate | Laneway Festival

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard - St Jerome's Laneway Festival

Paul Kelly - Paul Kelly - Making Gravy 2019

PNAU - All Of Us Australian Tour

RÜFÜS DU SOL - 2019 Summer Festival Tour

Sampa The Great - The Return Australian Tour 2019

The Teskey Brothers - Run Home Slow

Song of the Year

5 Seconds Of Summer - Teeth

Flume Feat. Vera Blue - Rushing Back

Hilltop Hoods Feat. Illy & Ecca Vandal - Exit Sign

Lime Cordiale - Robbery

Mallrat - Charlie

Ruel - Painkiller

Sam Fischer - This City

The Jungle Giants - Heavy Hearted

The Rubens - Live In Life

Tones and I - Never Seen the Rain

Best International Artist

Dua Lipa - Future Nostalgia

Eminem - Music To Be Murdered By

Halsey - Manic

Harry Styles - Fine Line

Juice WRLD - Legends Never Die

Justin Bieber - Changes

Lewis Capaldi - Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent

Lizzo - Cuz I Love You

Taylor Swift - Folklore

The Weekend - After Hours

Telstra ARIA Music Teacher Award

CJ Shaw - Palmerston District Primary School, Canberra ACT

Kathryn McLennan - Virginia State School, Virginia QLD

Sarah Donnelley - Wilcannia Central School, Wilcannia NSW

Thomas Fienberg - Evans High School, Blacktown, NSW

ARTISAN AWARDS

Best Cover Art

Donny Benét - Mr Experience

Jessica Mauboy - Hilda

Lime Cordiale - 14 Steps To A Better You

Violent Soho - Everything Is A-OK

WASHINGTON - Batflowers

Engineer Of The Year

Alice Ivy - Don't Sleep

IAMMXO (aka Mohamed Komba) for Miiesha - Nyaaringu

Eric J Dubowsky for Ruel - Free Time

Kevin Parker for Tame Impala - The Slow Rush

Greg Wales for Violent Soho - Everything Is A-OK

Producer Of The Year

Kevin Shirley for Cold Chisel - Blood Moon

DNA & Louis Schoorl for Jessica Mauboy - Hilda

IAMMXO (aka Mohamed Komba) for Miiesha - Nyaaringu

M-Phazes for Ruel - Free Time

Kevin Parker for Tame Impala - The Slow Rush

FINE ARTS AWARDS

Best Classical Album

Alicia Crossley - Muse

David Greco & Erin Helyard - Schubert: Die schöne Müllerin

Jayson Gillham, Adelaide Symphony Orchestra, Nicholas Carter - Beethoven Piano Concertos

Richard Tognetti & Erin Helyard - Beethoven & Mozart Violin Sonatas

Slava & Sharon Grigoryan - Our Place: Duets For Cello And Guitar

Best Jazz Album

Katie Noonan - The Sweetest Taboo

Luke Howard - All That Is Not Solid (Live At Tempo Rubato, Australia / 2020)

Mike Nock; Hamish Stuart; Julien Wilson; Jonathan Zwartz - This World

Nat Bartsch - Forever More

Paul Kelly & Paul Grabowsky - Please Leave Your Light On

Best Original Soundtrack or Musical Theatre Cast Album

Chelsea Cullen - I Am Woman (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Dan Golding - Untitled Goose Game (Original Soundtrack)

Grigoryan Brothers - A Boy Called Sailboat

Matteo Zingales & Antony Partos - Mystery Road (Original Score: Seasons 1-2)

Sally Seltmann & Darren Seltmann - The Letdown (Music from Seasons 1+2)

Best World Music Album

Grace Barbe - FANM: WOMAN

Joseph Tawadros - Live at the Sydney Opera House

Melbourne Ska Orchestra - Live At The Triffid

The Crooked Fiddle Band - Another Subtle Atom Bomb

Xylouris White - The Sisypheans

