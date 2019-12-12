Menu
Lightning bolt storm
Massive rain dump as storm lashes city

by Shiloh Payne
12th Dec 2019 12:00 AM | Updated: 7:06 AM
BRISBANE has been hit by a "very dangerous" storm with intense rainfall, with over 100mm of rain falling in one suburb in an hour.

Storms passed through the southern Darling Downs and Scenic Rim, hitting the Brisbane and Moreton Bay areas after 10pm.


The Bureau of Meteorology said there were brief but intense rainfalls, with 112mm falling in an hour at East Brisbane - and 127mm in 90 minutes - and 61mm in 30 minutes at Corinda.

By late last night Brisbane had registered 178.2mm of rainfall since 9am.

Multiple flights into Brisbane Airport were delayed, including a Qantas flight from Sydney forced to refuel in Toowoomba.

The number of Brisbane properties without power peaked at more than 2000 about 11pm.

 

 

Police reported localised flooding at Ipswich Rd, Annerley inbound; Stanley St, East Brisbane near the Pacific Motorway, and Vulture and Duke streets, Woolloongabba.

Earlier at Amberley and Harrisville there were wind gusts of 80km/h and 30mm of rain in 10 minutes.

Amid earlier storm warnings, Toowoomba's Wellcamp Airport recorded an 85km/h gust of wind in the afternoon.

 

 

 

 

brisbane intense rainfall storm weather wild weather

