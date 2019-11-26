Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Passengers at Brisbane International Airport are being warned to expect long delays following an IT issue, with at least half-a-dozen flights already delayed.
Passengers at Brisbane International Airport are being warned to expect long delays following an IT issue, with at least half-a-dozen flights already delayed.
Travel

'Massive queues' as IT glitch hits airport

by Thomas Morgan
26th Nov 2019 12:05 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TRAVELLERS heading overseas from Brisbane International Airport are being warned to anticipate long delays following IT troubles.

At least a half-dozen flights from the terminal have been delayed by up to an hour since mid-morning.

It follows an issue with Brisbane International's check-in system.

"The check-in system has had some outages," a Brisbane Airport spokeswoman said. "(Technicians) are still trying to rectify them."

The spokeswoman said it was fortunate that the outage had not occurred during the morning peak, and that IT had a reprieve of around four hours before the next rush to fix the issue. 

She said she didn't have a definite figure on the number of flights impacted.

 

An eyewitness said there were long queues and delays as a result of the disruption. 

"Brisbane airport servers are down, massive queues of people at the internation (sic) airport," she said in a tweet.

airport brisbane airport technology travel

Just In

    Outrage over game show mistake

    Outrage over game show mistake
    • 26th Nov 2019 12:34 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        See A-Z of the animal kingdom inside Queensland home

        premium_icon See A-Z of the animal kingdom inside Queensland home

        Offbeat Meet the man with the biggest collection of taxidermised animals in Australia - all squeezed inside his Rosewood home.

        TMR unable to say when fire-ravaged highway to reopen

        TMR unable to say when fire-ravaged highway to reopen

        News Operators to detour through Toowoomba using the New England Highway

        Hotboxing driver loses his licence

        premium_icon Hotboxing driver loses his licence

        Crime A driver detected with cannabis in his system told police he had been in a closed...

        Fizzy flavours reborn in hospice fundraiser

        premium_icon Fizzy flavours reborn in hospice fundraiser

        Business Two of Ipswich’s favourite locally made soft drinks are being brought back to to...