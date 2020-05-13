Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Snake catcher Stuart McKenzie has captured a large python enjoying a possum for breakfast at a Mooloolaba home. Photo: Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7
Snake catcher Stuart McKenzie has captured a large python enjoying a possum for breakfast at a Mooloolaba home. Photo: Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7
Offbeat

Massive python spotted devouring possum for breakfast

Ashley Carter
13th May 2020 2:34 PM | Updated: 4:14 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A HUGE carpet python has been spotted chowing down on a possum outside a Mooloolaba home this morning.

Snake catcher Stuart McKenzie posted the incredible photos of the python mid-breakfast, as he waited for the snake to finish before moving it.

Snake catcher Stuart McKenzie has captured a large python enjoying a possum for breakfast at a Mooloolaba home. Photo: Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7
Snake catcher Stuart McKenzie has captured a large python enjoying a possum for breakfast at a Mooloolaba home. Photo: Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7

"Wow isn't this incredible!" he wrote.

Snake catcher Stuart McKenzie has captured a large python enjoying a possum for breakfast at a Mooloolaba home. Photo: Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7
Snake catcher Stuart McKenzie has captured a large python enjoying a possum for breakfast at a Mooloolaba home. Photo: Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7

The graphic images come after Mr McKenzie shared a video of a python eating a large bird on another residents' clothesline.

He warned homeowners to be cautious about leaving birdseed outside, as it could attract hungry snakes looking for their next meal.

More Stories

editors picks offbeat sunshine coast snake catchers 24/7 wildlife
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        More than 2000 jobs on the chopping block

        premium_icon More than 2000 jobs on the chopping block

        News Staff at JBS Dinmore have been told not to worry about their jobs despite about 30 per cent of the company's production usually exported to China.

        ‘It will work out’: Livestock agent’s thoughts on export ban

        premium_icon ‘It will work out’: Livestock agent’s thoughts on export ban

        Rural Cattle have been trucked from as far as the Tablelands

        Things we can’t wait to do in Ipswich

        Things we can’t wait to do in Ipswich

        News What’s on your list of things to do?

        XXXX yeah! Free beer for Qld pubs

        premium_icon XXXX yeah! Free beer for Qld pubs

        News XXXX Brewery has donated 3000L of liquid gold to regional venues