Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Massive penalty for speeding motorcyclist who hid from cops

23rd Sep 2019 6:15 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN who was busted doing more than 70km/h over the speed limit on his motorbike over the weekend has copped a heavy penalty for his actions.

At 7.20pm on Friday, police saw a motorcycle rider driving well in excess of the speed limit on Dawson St, Lismore.

"As the motorbike approached Caniaba road it reached speeds of 70km/h an hour over the designated speed limit," Richmond Police District posted on its Facebook page.

"Police decided not to initiate a pursuit due to safety concerns.

"Police attended a Caniaba address soon after saw the motorbike parked.

"They found the rider, a 40-year-old Caniaba man, hiding in a shed."

He was issued a $2482 fine, lost six points off his licence and had his licence suspend for six months.

More Stories

caniaba lismore motorbike richmond police district speeding
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Candidate claims Ipswich is 'forgotten town' of SEQ

    premium_icon Candidate claims Ipswich is 'forgotten town' of SEQ

    Council News Aims to bring CBD in line and make state and federal governments listen.

    Buyer needed to save 90 jobs at 50-year-old Ipswich company

    premium_icon Buyer needed to save 90 jobs at 50-year-old Ipswich company

    Business It boasts a fleet of more than 200 machines and vehicles

    Armed robber demands keys, mobile phones

    premium_icon Armed robber demands keys, mobile phones

    Crime Police arrested the man following the robbery last week.

    • 23rd Sep 2019 7:30 AM
    Paul Tully mulling political comeback

    premium_icon Paul Tully mulling political comeback

    Politics The formerly sacked councillor is aiming for a comeback

    • 23rd Sep 2019 7:15 AM
    • 1 Pullmyfinger