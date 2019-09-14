Massive new playground for 'backwater' town

Proposed layout of new park in Coominya

Proposed layout of new park in Coominya contributed

ONE of the Somerset's most overlooked towns is about to receive a huge boost that have even the young at heart swinging wildly.

Railway Park in Coominya is set to receive a new $104,896 playground to replace the existing, dated model.

The proposal was approved by the Somerset Regional Council at its most recent meeting.

Four companies submitted designs for consideration, with Forpark Pty Ltd's proposal being considered the best in terms of overall design, robustness, and range of play components.

Railway Park playground, Coominya Nathan Greaves

Forpark also designed and constructed the new playground recently installed at Ditchman Park, in Linville.

The new playground will provide more play options than the current equipment, with Somerset Deputy Mayor Dan Hall being particularly impressed by the offering.

"Can I just say, the size of these things is phenomenal,” he said.

The new playground will be larger than the existing one, and will feature two swing sets, climbing webs, a slide, orbs, talk tubes, and a see-saw.

Proposed layout of new park in Coominya contributed

Councillor Bob Whalley was also in support of the project.

"Even though we often think of Coominya as a backwater, it still sees a lot of people coming through,” he said.

"The playground will offer a dual benefit for Rail Trail users.”

Councillor Cheryl Gaedtke expressed some concerns about other people who might use the park.

"I'm concerned, because there are older teens who use the existing park,” she said.

"And even though it isn't really built for them, they'll continue to use the new park.”

Proposed layout of new park in Coominya contributed

The Brisbane Valley Rail Trail runs directly through the centre of Railway Park, and some of the old station buildings are still present.

These buildings provide Rail Trail travellers somewhere to rest out of the sun, and the new playground will be of benefit to younger users, and families.

Construction of the new park will commence in November.