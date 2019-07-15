Massive new Hungry Jack's for popular Ipswich suburb

A new Hungry Jack's, office and warehouse is set for the Springfield Parkway.

THE burgers will soon be better at Springfield with a development application lodged to council for a Hungry Jack's.

The proposed site at 11-13 and 15-17 Commercial Drive, Springfield amounts to 4609sq m and will include an office park as well as a retail warehouse - all off the Springfield Parkway.

The sites will be merged to include the fast food, offices and warehousing.

The proposed food outlet, a Hungry Jack's, will measure 193sq m - 93sq m of which will be the restaurant proper, the rest will be drive-through space.

Outside will have 48 parking spaces. The second site at 15-17 Commercial Drive is earmarked for more warehousing as well.