Massive new Hungry Jack's for popular Ipswich suburb
THE burgers will soon be better at Springfield with a development application lodged to council for a Hungry Jack's.
The proposed site at 11-13 and 15-17 Commercial Drive, Springfield amounts to 4609sq m and will include an office park as well as a retail warehouse - all off the Springfield Parkway.
The sites will be merged to include the fast food, offices and warehousing.
The proposed food outlet, a Hungry Jack's, will measure 193sq m - 93sq m of which will be the restaurant proper, the rest will be drive-through space.
Outside will have 48 parking spaces. The second site at 15-17 Commercial Drive is earmarked for more warehousing as well.