Massive national call centre brings 700 jobs to region

SAMTUI SELAVE
, samtui.selave@qt.com.au
2nd Jul 2020 3:00 PM
More than 700 jobs are on offer in Springfield with news a tax office contractor will operate a massive call centre.

A spokesman from the Australian Taxation Office confirmed Stellar Asia Pacific would be undertaking work for them at the new call centre inside the GE Building, at Springfield Central.

“The ATO works with a range of suppliers to access additional capacity when needed to ensure we continue to provide appropriate levels of service and support to the community,” the spokesman said.

The announcement comes at a time when thousands of Ipswich residents, particularly those in the hospitality and retail industries, will be looking for work after losing jobs during the COVID-19 shutdowns.

Greater Springfield Chamber of Commerce president Neil Coupland said it was a welcome morale boost for the community.

“I think any initiative that can create 700 local jobs is absolutely awesome,” he said.

READ MORE: Hundreds of new jobs: Springfield business fights back

While a variety of jobs is available, the call centre is looking to hire people to mostly work as call centre representatives.

The call centre is only hiring on a contract basis for the time being, with the possibility for ongoing employment after October.

CEO of Stellar Asia Pacific Kelli Hayes said they were thrilled to open a call centre in Springfield.

“The rate of growth and quality facilities initially attracted us to Springfield and we have been delighted with the overwhelming response to the roles on offer so far,” she said.

“We still have a number of job opportunities available and encourage anyone interested in joining the Stellar team to visit the Careers section of our website www.Stellarxm.com.”

Recently, the ATO‘s website crashed when Australians tried to prise open their super as part of the government’s stimulus response for the coronavirus crisis has caused the Australia Taxation Office’s website to crash.

READ MORE: Rush for $10,000 crashes ATO site

To apply for a job with the call centre click here

