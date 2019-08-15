Menu
Renders of the 3295sq m medical centre destined for 23 Mill St, Goodna. Manos Projects
Massive medical centre almost shovel-ready

Navarone Farrell
15th Aug 2019 12:00 PM
DEVELOPERS are seeking medicos for a massive 24-hour medical centre in one of Ipswich's 'forgotten sites'.

The application to build a 3295sq m medical centre on a vacant block at 23 Mill St, Goodna, had plan approval in January.

The building will suit day surgery, cardiology, diagnostic radiology, general surgery, ophthalmology, oncology and psychiatry, with tenancies starting at 100sq m, up to 1000sq m.

Developer, Manos Saridakis, from Manos Projects said there has already keen interest in the site.

"We've currently had quite a bit of interest with a large chemist group that we're looking at signing up, you know the big bulky chemists," he said.

"We've also had an enquiry from Queensland Health and we're just in the process of looking for radiology, oncology and large footprint medical centres."

Construction will start within the next six months, Mr Saridakis said. There is also additional space for a small cafe or snack bar.

The site will also be classified as a DWS site - a Doctors Works Shortage site, meaning international doctors serving their 10-year moratorium can work there.

According to the application, lodged with Ipswich City Council, the medical centre "provides the opportunity for the convenience of a range of health-related services in a single, highly-accessible location".

The applicant argues the "contemporary" centre and its modern facade will "improve the general appearance of the area".

"Opposite the site are industrial buildings with a very poor standard of construction and poor aesthetic appeal," the application notes.

