Where fuel is selling for less than $1 today

Cars line up to get cheap fuel at Freedom St Clair's in Southport this morning.

A massive line-up of cars has snaked down a Gold Coast street as drivers lined up to fill their tanks at a Southport serve selling E10 fuel for just under $1.

Freedom St Clair's in Nerang Street started start pumping fuel for 99 cents per litre at 10am. The offer ended an hour later at 11am.

Some, including Coomera mum Allysha Kinchin, arrived an hour early.

"We would go through about $130 a week in petrol at least," she said.

"The kids have extra curricular so we're constantly up and down the Coast.

"My local normally charges around $1.56 a litre for 91, so this is a huge difference."

Pensioner Tony Farry from Carrara said he found out about the offer this morning.

"I wouldn't walk past $15 on the street and that's about the saving I'll get today so I think it's worth it," he said.

Servo staff told the Bulletin they were overwhelmed but pleased at the massive turnout.

"We were surprised but then again how often do you see the price this low?" Freedom St Clair's Carey Ubels said.