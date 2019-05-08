Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cars line up to get cheap fuel at Freedom St Clair's in Southport this morning.
Cars line up to get cheap fuel at Freedom St Clair's in Southport this morning.
News

Where fuel is selling for less than $1 today

by Talisa Eley
8th May 2019 11:28 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A massive line-up of cars has snaked down a Gold Coast street as drivers lined up to fill their tanks at a Southport serve selling E10 fuel for just under $1.

Freedom St Clair's in Nerang Street started start pumping fuel for 99 cents per litre at 10am. The offer ended an hour later at 11am.

Cars line up to get cheap fuel at Freedom St Clair's in Southport this morning.
Cars line up to get cheap fuel at Freedom St Clair's in Southport this morning.

 

Some, including Coomera mum Allysha Kinchin, arrived an hour early.

"We would go through about $130 a week in petrol at least," she said.

"The kids have extra curricular so we're constantly up and down the Coast.

"My local normally charges around $1.56 a litre for 91, so this is a huge difference."

Cars line up to get cheap fuel at Freedom St Clair's in Southport this morning.
Cars line up to get cheap fuel at Freedom St Clair's in Southport this morning.

 

Pensioner Tony Farry from Carrara said he found out about the offer this morning.

"I wouldn't walk past $15 on the street and that's about the saving I'll get today so I think it's worth it," he said.

Servo staff told the Bulletin they were overwhelmed but pleased at the massive turnout.

"We were surprised but then again how often do you see the price this low?" Freedom St Clair's Carey Ubels said.

More Stories

editors picks fuel prices petrol

Top Stories

    Dangerous driver back on the streets next week

    premium_icon Dangerous driver back on the streets next week

    Crime AFTER 109 days in custody, he will be released this month.

    • 8th May 2019 11:27 AM
    How these puppers are helping prisoners be good boys

    premium_icon How these puppers are helping prisoners be good boys

    Offbeat The three are wanted on charges of being adorable.

    Story of slain missionary Graham Staines hits big screen

    Story of slain missionary Graham Staines hits big screen

    News More than 4300 Christians killed because of their beliefs last year

    Liquidators move on 17 salons as hairdressers cut

    premium_icon Liquidators move on 17 salons as hairdressers cut

    News It is not yet known how many staff have lost their jobs