Massive Laidley police operation nets dangerous drivers

A MASSIVE Laidley police operation has netted dangerous drivers with more than 550 motorists pulled over in the past month.

Laidley police breath tested all 550 motorists – 200 of which were in the past week.

In the last seven days, two drivers were found driving under the influence of alcohol, while five were found driving with drugs in their system.

For the month, 28 infringement notices were issued, three cars were found to be unregistered, three people were driving without a licence and two were disqualified drivers.

Laidley OIC senior sergeant Regan Draheim said his team were trying to keep people on their toes.

“Our fatals are up statewide,” he said.

“We noticed a difference in people’s driving behaviour since COVID started, we’re not really sure why and we’re trying to address that,” he said.

“We want people to know we are out and about pulling up cars and doing RBT and traffic enforcement.”