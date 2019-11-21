‘Massive fright’: Close call for fireys after tree fall

A group of dedicated volunteer firefighters are lucky to be alive after a tree collapsed onto their truck while they attended to a blaze northwest of Brisbane.

They were in the right place at the right time as a group of Gold Coast firefighters closely missed a tree which collapsed onto their truck last night.

The Ormeau Rural Fire Brigade crew were attending to a fire near Somerset regions Esk when the fire caused a large tree to fall and crush the front of the three volunteers' firetruck.

The volunteers were assessed by Queensland Ambulance Services soon after the incident and although shaken, gained no physical injuries.

Ormeau Rural Fire Volunteers were in attendance at a blaze near Esk when a large tree fell down and crushed the front cab of a fire truck. Picture: Ormeau Rural Fire Brigade

Ormeau RFB First Officer Ben Watson reached out on social media this afternoon, commending the volunteers for their professionalism and dedication to the RFS.

"Their work is invaluable at a time when QLD is experiencing some of the worst fire conditions in recent history," Officer Watson said.

"We thank the community for the support and kind messages."

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Deputy Commissioner John Bolger also shared the volunteers' fate on social media, posting a Tweet, reminding people even professionals are not immune to fire danger.

"A close call for our #Volunteers @QldFES last night as a tree collapsed onto their truck, no physical injuries but a massive fright," Deputy Bolger wrote.

"Shows the dangers of these #bushfires Stay Safe Team."

Ormeau RFB said the three volunteers will be taken care of by the brigade and QFES with whatever support is needed into the foreseeable future.