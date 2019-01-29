Massive five-storey medical centre to be built in Ipswich

An artist's impression of the five-storey medical centre slated for Pring Street in Ipswich's CBD.

A FIVE-STOREY medical centre will be built in Ipswich's central business district in one of the most significant boosts to the city's health service in decades.

Wedged between Ipswich Base and St Andrew's Hospital, the new medical centre will be built at 11 Pring St.

The make-up of medical tenants has not been finalised, but the application allows for services including; a maternal and child welfare clinic, nursing service, an ancillary pharmacy and premises used by a podiatrist, chiropractor, dentist, medical practitioner, optometrist, pathologist, physiotherapist, radiologist, naturopath, or the like.

According to the development application, lodged by a private company, the five-storey medical centre will be built in two stages.

Stage one will consist of the ground storey car park and storeys one and two, plus roof capping and will include a total of 1412sqm of floor space.

Stage two will include the third and fourth floor and will contain a larger total of 1146sqm floor area.

The centre is located within the council's CBD: Medical Centres Zone.

Health services across the city are set for a significant shift across the next decade.

Separately, Ipswich City Council has entered into a memorandum of understanding with West Moreton Health for it to occupy the council's existing buildings.

West Moreton Health, which administers Ipswich Hospital, plans to start moving some staff into the council's Hayden Centre on South Street this year.

As the council staff move into their new eight-level administration building, to be built on the corner of Nicholas Street and Union Place, Ipswich Central, by 2020, further hospital staff will begin to move on to the site, including other council buildings at 40, 50 and 56 South Street.

In the longer term, West Moreton Health plans to progressively redevelop the site into contemporary hospital and health facilities that will form a vital part of the new Ipswich Health Precinct, which is hoped will help resuscitate the city centre.