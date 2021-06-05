Menu
Police are investigating whether the cause of a fire that razed five houses in Morpeth overnight is suspicious. Picture: Supplied by Fire and Rescue NSW.
News

Massive fire razes five houses

by Rebecca Le May
5th Jun 2021 5:13 PM | Updated: 5:55 PM

Five houses burnt down in the Hunter Region overnight as dozens of firefighters battled for hours to bring the blaze under control.

Fire and Rescue NSW responded to multiple triple-0 calls reporting a house fire on Morpeth Rd in Morpeth.

Police are investigating whether the cause of the fire was suspicious. Picture: Supplied by Fire and Rescue NSW.
When firefighters arrived, they found find three buildings well alight, with smoke billowing from the properties.

FRNSW said about 50 firefighters worked to extinguish the fire and it took several hours to bring it under control.

Three of the houses were well alight when firefighters arrived. Picture: Supplied by Fire and Rescue NSW.
All five buildings were unoccupied.﻿

A NSW Police spokesman confirmed investigations were underway to determine if the cause of the fire was suspicious.

All five houses were unoccupied. Picture: Supplied by Fire and Rescue NSW.
