Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The explosion in Mount Cotton. Picture: 7News
The explosion in Mount Cotton. Picture: 7News
News

WATCH: Massive explosion destroys vehicles, container

by Nicole Pierre, Sarah Matthews
25th Jul 2019 9:02 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A LARGE fire that engulfed multiple trucks, cars and an industrial container has been extinguished and deemed not suspicious.

Emergency services were called to a fire on Mount Cotton Rd, Carbrook, about 7.45 last night.

"Trucks cars, machinery and a 20-foot container were on fire," a Queensland Fire and Emergecy Services spokesman said.

Seven fire trucks were on the scene from about 8pm. The fire was fully extinguished about 9.15pm.

The fire was deemed not suspicious and believed to be sparked by power tools.

"Sparks from power tools hit the grass and started the fire," a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said on Thursday morning.

No one was injured.

Last night, Redland Mayor Karen Williams took to Facebook to inform residents of the incident.

"Reports of a large explosion on Mt Cotton Rd, Carbrook, with emergency services in attendance felt across four suburbs including Redland Bay, Thornlands and Carbrook," Cr Williams said in a Facebook post.

"Best to avoid this area if possible."

More Stories

brisbane editors picks fire incident video

Top Stories

    'It's a tremendous ride': Pisasale's final message to city

    premium_icon 'It's a tremendous ride': Pisasale's final message to city

    Politics Paul Pisasale was found guilty of extortion after 13 years as the region's high-flying mayor.

    • 25th Jul 2019 8:51 AM
    FINAL DAYS: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    premium_icon FINAL DAYS: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    News You can also get home delivery and special rewards

    One person hospitalised in two accidents overnight

    premium_icon One person hospitalised in two accidents overnight

    News Paramedics assessed three people overnight.

    Mum's want for racial harmony inspires book

    premium_icon Mum's want for racial harmony inspires book

    Books Understanding key to enjoying cultural differences.