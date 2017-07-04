Business

Massive development to bring retailers to region's new town

A birds eye view of Plainland Crossing as at June 28.
A birds eye view of Plainland Crossing as at June 28. Contributed
Meghan Harris
by

THERE are a number of businesses opportunities in the region's newest town, with the chance to join national retailers at Plainland Crossing.

The development is located on the Warrego Hwy, halfway between Brisbane and Toowoomba in the Lockyer Valley.

Plainland Crossing is an emerging new town centre featuring a more than  200-lot residential sub-division, a retail and commercial precinct and major travel centre.

With construction well under way, the site is quickly becoming a large residential area, along with the development of shopping centres, schools and other businesses.

There are 11 lots available for new businesses, with five already sold.

Expressions of interest will be accepted until Monday, November 20.

There is the opportunity to join national food brands including McDonalds, KFC, Hungry Jacks, The Coffee Club and Subway.

It is already home to Woolworths and an Aldi is also under construction.

Bridgestone Tyres is looking to open in November and a child care centre is hoping to open at the end of the year or early 2018.

Lockyer Valley Regional Council Mayor Tanya Milligan said the development was about bringing business and employment to the area.

"We are just really excited, excited about jobs, future growth and industry and employment," she said.

"We hope it will be one of those catalysts for young people to stay in the region."

For more information on Plainland Crossing phone LJ Hooker Commercial real estate agents Mike Stewart on 0418717361 and Scott Playle on 0417779434.

Topics:  lockyer valley plainland crossing toowoomba toowoomba business toowoomba development

Toowoomba Chronicle

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

The best FREE Christmas events in Brisbane

CHRISTMAS time is tough on the hip pocket, there is no doubt about that.

What's on the big stage in Brisbane this summer

IT'S loud, it’s crowded and the energy is unlike anything else. Welcome back to the summer festival season.

Cancer sufferer's shock answer to friends' question

Cancer sufferer's shock answer to friends' question

Her Ipswich friends asked; 'What can we do to help?' - the answer was simple

#SnapIpswich: Show us what you love about our city

Ipswich business Floating Images Hot Air Balloon. Graeme Day.

Do you have a photo that promotes the best of Ipswich living?

HALLOWEEN: Where to trick or treat in Ipswich tonight

Home owners have spent weeks preparing for their version of the American tradition.

Full list of families providing the goods for Halloween

OPENING SOON: New retro-themed burger bar for Ipswich

General manager Noah Hallaway of Ruby Chew's is excited to be opening the new burger and shake restaurant at Limelight Cinemas Riverlink.

Ruby Chews will offer affordable, freshly prepared dishes

Local Partners