A truck has rolled on the Warrego Highway. Photo: Queensland Police Service
News

Massive delays as truck rollover blocks Warrego Hwy

by Shiloh Payne
23rd Jun 2020 7:13 AM
A MAJOR highway has been blocked this morning after a truck rolled in Ipswich causing significant delays of up to an hour.

Delays are expected eastbound on the Warrego Highway at Riverview after the incident occurred just after 5.30am.

Paramedics, including critical care, treated one male patient for a shoulder injury.

He was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition.

Police have advised that delays are expected for some time, and to avoid the area.

Diversions are in place via River Road overpass, onto Brisbane Rd then the Ipswich Motorway.

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Massive delays as truck rollover blocks Warrego Hwy

