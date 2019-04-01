Massive decline in trades work across region

ALARMING new statistics show a 30 per cent drop in demand for tradies in the Ipswich region.

The ServiceSeeking.com.au data shows areas in the 4340 postcode, including Rosewood, Ebenezer and Mount Forbes had a 31 per cent drop in demand.

West and central Ipswich areas had a 27 per cent drop, while eastern Ipswich had a 25 per cent drop.

The Springfield area and Redbank Plains has a 18 and 17 per cent drops in demand, while Riverview, Dinmore and New Chum only has an 11 per cent drop in demand.

Postcode/decline in trade:

4340 - 31 per cent drop

4306 - 25 per cent drop

4305 - 27 per cent drop

4304 - 25 per cent drop

4304 - 11 per cent drop

4301 - 17 per cent drop

4300 - 18 per cent drop

Local home builder and director of Hancock Homes, Mark Hancock said market uncertainty is to blame for the "rapid" decline.

"With the tightening of the banks making interest only loans and the change of government the investment only side (of building) is gone," he said.

"People just don't know what's going to happen with the Capital Gains Tax so they're reluctant to get investment properties.

"All that adds up to there being no confidence in the market at the moment."

The trades indexing website are calling it a "tradie apocalypse".

Mr Hancock has sub-contractors reaching out to him for work while home buyers are left frustrated at the hoops they have to jump through for loans.

"It certainly is a decline and it's rapid ... I have people ringing me on a daily basis looking for work," he said.

"Their builders have slowed down and so they're out there looking for work.

"It's gone from zero to 100 too, there's been no gradual decline ... it's just a kick in the face.

"The bank inquiry certainly has made getting the funds really hard for the first home, second home, even the third home buyers.

"It's tougher and some people couldn't be bothered going through it all."

Mr Hancock also believes the trade sector may be in more trouble in the future if more youth don't take up trades to bolster the ranks of an ageing tradie population.

"Although there isn't a great amount of work coming through at the moment there certainly isn't enough youth coming into trades," he said.

"I started at 15, a lot of these young fellas do it for a while and they'll move into a sales rep or a commercial role or a corporate role - I don't think the young ones are in it long-term."

ServiceSeeking.com.au CEO Jeremy Levitt said tradies might still be busy with jobs they won at the end of the 2017-2018 financial year, a decrease of availability of new work will weigh on their future earnings.

"And bring the economy down into recession," he said.

"The property market is in free fall and this has had a marked effect on the number of residential tradie jobs available to quote.

"We believe this trend is a leading indicator of the health of the Australian economy."