WATCH: 'Chaos' continues at massive Ipswich jewellery sale

CHAOS marked the first day of an iconic Ipswich jewellery store's closing down sale.

A long line of eager customers was queued outside Booval Hourglass Jewellers waiting for the doors to open yesterday.

One shopper said the line inside Booval Fair Shopping Centre was "back to Donut King".

Owner Shelley Fox, who announced the store would be closing for good, said the response from customers was "unreal".

But if you're worried the stock has already been cleaned out, think again.

"We spent last night fully restocking the shelves ready to re-open today," Shelley said.

"We were overwhelmed yesterday. We sold lots of Pandora, coloured gem stones, gold chains.

"The kind of things people might consider special and would have to save for but at 60% off they can afford them."

She said giftware and Disney figurines were also popular.

The store will open again today at 9am, fully re-stocked.

The closing down sale will run until everything has been sold.

Booval Hourglass Jewellers owner Shelley Fox and long term employee Yvonne Otto are preparing the store for their closing down sale. David Nielsen

Earlier this week, Shelley said the decision to shut the store had been an emotional one for her and husband Paul who took over the business from his relatives 13 years ago.

She said one of the more memorable sales was to a man who bought an engagement ring.

He ordered it ahead of time because he planned a big romantic gesture to propose to his sweetheart on top of Sydney Harbour Bridge, but not everything went to plan.

"We've had a few heart-stopping moments," Ms Fox said.

"With this man, there was a mistake with the delivery and they sent it to another jeweller by accident.

"We scrambled to get the ring to him and ended up using a private courier, who arrived at the base of the Harbour Bridge only minutes before he was due to climb it.

"They are still happily married today with kids."