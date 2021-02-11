Massive coup for Ipswich club signing elite goalkeeper

WESTERN Pride have received a massive boost for the Football Queensland Premier League season, securing one of the state's leading goalkeepers.

Former Peninsula Power National Premier Leagues stopper Jake Reesby has just signed with the Ipswich-based club.

Pride head coach Brian Hastings was delighted to have the highly regarded keeper on board after he shared in four previous championships at NPL, FQPL and Brisbane Premier League level.

"It's an unbelievable signing,'' Hastings said.

"His leadership is totally unbelievable and also the confidence that he will add to the players.

"He will lift the confidence in the whole group and improve the mentality amongst the players.''

Western Pride's major signing, goalkeeper Jake Reesby.

Hastings earlier re-signed key players like Killian Flavin, Kelton Scriggins, Ben Piper and Rhys Webster while recruiting Coomera Colts captain Mark Ingerson and Italian-bred midfielder William Assante.

Pride has also attracted Korean Hanjin Yoo, who played with Holland Park, and rising goalscoring threat Byron McLeod, from Peninsula Power.

Reesby provides a wealth of knowledge at the back, particularly valuable with Pride's promising young brigade improving each season.

"Just the information that's coming from behind,'' Hastings said.

"He's a fantastic leader.

"He's a vocal goalkeeper that will being an amazing amount of information that will improve everyone.''

Reesby played more than 200 premier league games for his former club.

Western Pride head coach Brian Hastings.

Hastings approached Reesby some weeks ago, eager to secure his signing.

After a handshake deal on Tuesday night, he completed the switch.

"He had nothing else to prove there (at Peninsula). He needed a new challenge,'' Hastings said.

"After winning four championships, it's a bit of a legacy that he leaves.''

Hastings is eager for Reesby to share his knowledge with a Pride team rich in potential and striving to return to the National Premier Leagues competition.

"He's a fantastic guy,'' Hastings said.

Pride meanwhile had a successful opening pre-season trial against Broadbeach last weekend, winning 4-2 at the Briggs Road Sporting Complex.

Hastings said new recruit McLeod was a standout upfront.

"Even though he didn't score, he was very effective,'' the coach said.

The Pride men have another trial against Souths on Saturday.