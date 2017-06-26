Massive closing-down sale for Iconic Ipswich jewellery store

Booval Hourglass Jewellers owner Shelley Fox and long term employee Yvonne Otto are preparing the store for their closing down sale.

AN ICONIC Ipswich family business is about to close.

After 20 years in the same family, Hourglass Jewellers at Booval Fair will soon shut the doors forever - but they're going out with a bang.

The owners will next week hold a massive sale to move thousands of pieces of jewellery including a wide range of the popular Pandora products.

Owner Shelley Fox, who took over the store from her partner's aunt and uncle about 13 years ago, said lately business had been slow.

She and husband Paul made the tough decision to walk away.

"Jewellery is a really fabulous industry,” Ms Fox said.

"You're dealing with people who are buying gifts for each other or engagement rings, wedding anniversary or birthday presents.

"It's quite a happy environment and I've loved every minute of it.

"It's quite emotional to be moving on. We haven't really decided what to do yet.”

Over the years, Ms Fox has seen many trends come and go and helped many Ipswich residents with their "happy moments”.

She said one of the more memorable sales was to a man who bought an engagement ring.

He ordered it ahead of time because he planned a big romantic gesture to propose to his sweetheart on top of Sydney Harbour Bridge, but not everything went to plan.

"We've had a few heart-stopping moments,” Ms Fox said.

"With this man, there was a mistake with the delivery and they sent it to another jeweller by accident.

"We scrambled to get the ring to him and ended up using a private courier, who arrived at the base of the Harbour Bridge only minutes before he was due to climb it.

"They are still happily married today with kids.”

Ms Fox said most customers would probably remember the store for its generous Christmas bon-bon giveaways.

She estimated that each year the store gave away $20,000 worth of jewellery as prizes on the Christmas tree.

"It was a wonderful giveaway promotion for the staff too,” she said.

"It was always so exciting because we don't know where the prizes are or what people will get.

"Hopefully people remember us for our good service too, but the giveaway is probably the most memorable for our customers.”

The store will be closed today (before reopening at 9am tomorrow with a massive 60% off store-wide except Pandora products. Those will be marked down to 30%.

"We have thousands of pieces to sell off in the closing down sale,” Ms Fox said.

"There are hundreds of pairs of earrings, a whole range of diamonds, gemstone jewellery, watches, giftware, rubies, sapphires, blue topaz and diamond rings of all sorts.”