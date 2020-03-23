Massive child care centre in Ipswich estate approved

The proposal for the establishment of a child care centre for the Providence Estate has been approved by Ipswich City Council.

A LARGE child care centre will be built in a South Ripley estate, after approval was granted by Ipswich City Council more than a year after an application was submitted.

It was hoped the centre in the Providence Estate would be opened by the start of the 2020 school year but delays in the approval process meant it only got ticked off this month.

The development application was submitted on behalf of developers Amex Corporation, which has since rebranded to Okeland Communities

Okeland announced in July the 2,595m2 site was sold to childcare operator Mother Duck.

The centre will have a capacity of 182 children, with eight classrooms spread over three levels.

It is located within the Ripley Valley Priority Development Area and the site is just near the newly built Ripley Valley State School and Ripley Valley State Secondary College.

"Since its inception in 2013 Providence has grown rapidly and now generates a level of demand where it is viable to establish a large child care centre," the application notes.

"(It) provides the opportunity to create an education hub which will provide benefits to families in Providence and surrounding areas."

Carparking will be hidden from street view in an undercroft car park.

"The site is well connected to the major road network with the site easily accessible to future public transport, private vehicles and pedestrian movements," the application notes.

"Due to the sloping nature of the site, benching as part of the bulk earthworks south of the SUCE Centre will allow the building to be set into the slope and thereby not rely on stand-alone retaining walls.

"This design approach allows the carparking to be concealed in an undercroft level as street frontage elevates while leaving a substantial building interface with three storey element on the prominent northwestern corner.

"The development will service the growing residential population of Providence Estate and is centrally located to this catchment which has substantial capacity for future growth."