Massive change planned for three neighbouring suburbs

What a proposed Redbank Plains development will look like once completed.

What a proposed Redbank Plains development will look like once completed. Carly Morrissey

THREE subdivision development applications received by Ipswich City Council, if approved will see 40 new lots in Augustine Heights, 345 lots at Redbank Plains and 135 lots at Collingwood Park.

Stockland are developing The Haven at 82 Keidges Rd in Augustine Heights and describe the application as future medium density residential.

The application includes a new road, park, drainage, bushfire buffer and balance lot.

While the application to develop the land was first approved in September 2017, the application has decided to amend the original plans.

"These changes have largely been brought about by the inability to proceed with development due to construction constraints associated with working around the existing trunk water main (currently located along Keidges Road) as well as the inability to adequately construct the proposed northern access roundabout," the applicant wrote to council."

The developers have now applied for the development to be completed in one single stage.

"Following review of the existing approval, it was determined that a rationalisation of lot layout with a single (permanent) road access connection and delivery of the development as a cul-de-sac layout (with emergency access available at the northern end of the site) could potentially facilitate an improved drainage and local recreation park along with revised lot mix and also removing the need for the development to be staged.

"As demonstrated in the updated proposal plans attached and this supporting application cover letter, the extent of proposed changes being considered are considered relatively minor in this instance."

Redbank Plains

An application to create 345 lots at a 34.9ha lot located at 639 Redbank Plains Rd is also under consideration by the council.

The development application submitted on May 29 proposes to include a new road, park and drainage over 12 stages.

Supporting documentation lodged with the application says the land was once used as a turf farm and a heritage house on site is intended to be retained "to preserve cultural significance and values".

If approved lots will range from 375,2 to 900m2 from one to two storeys high.

The proposal included a linear park along Six Mile Creek, a new local park and open space.

There is a quarry to the west of the site and other industrial uses surrounding.

Collingwood Park

A development application for a minor change to turn three lots into 135 and a balance lot has been submitted to Ipswich City Council.

The development located at 7004 Collingwood Drv is for stages three and four of the Six Mile Creek estate off Redbank Plains Rd.

While a development application was first approved back in 2011 this new application was submitted on May 30.

This minor amendment is requesting a change in noise category for single storey dwellings.

Six Mile Creek Estate offers lots ranging from 405m2 to1065m2 starting at $178,000.

The development includes 19ha of parkland and is four minutes from Redbank Town Square.