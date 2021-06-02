Massive change could happen in economy class

New plane seat designs are set to revolutionise the way passengers travel, and even economy passengers will be getting a new kind of seat.

Revealed at the annual Crystal Cabin Awards, which shows the latest aviation innovations, the two heights will allow more space by splitting up the rows in the cabin.

The Chaise Longue Economy Seat project shows the two rows of seats, with one on the floor of the cabin and one raised slightly higher.

This allows passengers to have extra leg room without comprising other travellers.

The seats would recline without affecting the passengers behind, and include adjustable back and neck rests.

Luggage would be stored under the seats in compartments instead of overhead lockers, allowing the extra height.

Designed by 21-year-old design student Alejandro Núñez Vicente, who studies at the TU Delft University in the Netherlands, he said he came up with the idea due to the lack of leg room on short-haul flights in Europe.

He told CNN: "The current economy class is often limited to a single or slightly reclined position that impedes the user from having a comfortable and relaxing flight experience."

"The lower row has the advantage of passengers having the lounge experience of a couch by stretching the legs, while the upper row provides an SUV experience, making it possible for instance to cross the legs due to the increased leg room and overall living space."

He also said they work for post-covid travelling too "as it gives more space between passengers, and positions them at different heights" but noted it was "more suitable for flights in pandemic times".

While it is yet to be a realistic seat design, he said some airlines have already shown interest.

His designs aren't the first to include a staggered seating system.

Zephyr Aerospace came up with 2-4-2 seating rows that would offer double decker seats.

Other futuristic plane designs include no tray tables or seat pockets, but wide-screen TVs and seat dividers.

Airlines are also looking at how to make the economy experience better, without the first class price tag.

Last year, Lufthansa trialled seats which could be turned into beds in their economy class.

Air New Zealand also revealed details of a prototype for a proper flat bed in Economy cabins, joining their Economy Skycouch option.

