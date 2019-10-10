Massive change coming to licence plates

The age of basic licence plates is over.

The age of basic licence plates is over.

LICENCE plates ain't what they used to be.

First there were emojis and the newest trend allows drivers to add hashtags and full blown captions to their personalised licence plates.

Queenslanders who aren't satisfied they can get their message across in just six characters have been given more room to express themselves.

Personalised Plates Queensland are adding captions.

Personalised Plates Queensland (PPQ) is now selling custom plates that allow owners to add a second line of text.

The second line of text appears much smaller than the registration text and is compatible with several emojis and symbols including a love heart, telephone, an "at" symbol, hashtag and underscore.

Queenslanders can now add full messages on their licence plates.

PPQ's managing director Jemma Elder believes the range will give drivers more choice to express themselves and could be used as a handy marketing tool for small businesses.

However, the plates don't come cheap with a caption plate costing $605 or $199 if you already have a colour and theme plate.

One of PPQ's earlier ideas was to allow drivers to festoon their licence plates with emojis. Only five emoji faces were made available: crying/laughing, winking, sunglasses, heart/eyes and smiling.

As with the emoji plates, the caption on the plates will be purely decorative and not part of the vehicle's registration.

The company says its personalised plates are proving most popular with Gold Coast residents.

There is no word on whether other states will allow the use of captions or emojis.

Would you like to see this adopted in other states? Comment below