A CONVOY of cars will flood into Ipswich today, as part of a charity event.

Five days ago the team of 70 cars and 220 people set off from Port Macquarie on their to Toowoomba.

Today, around lunchtime, the fleet of cars covered in wacky decorations will pull up in Ipswich.

The week-long motoring adventure is part of a fundraiser for Camp Quality, an organisation raising money to support children and families dealing with cancer.

The participants are known as esCarpades.

As a part of Camp Quality's Primary School Education Camp Quality puppets Kylie, Mel and Dean will visit eight schools throughout the week to spread the power of positivity and teach kids about cancer.

In Ipswich, the children at Brassall State School will enjoy the show.

This year's esCarpadians include some of the longest standing veterans, as well as some newcomers who will take on the adventure for the first time.

David Marko, has been been participating for six years.

Seventy cars are on the week-long motoring adventure, following 12 months of adorning their cars in whacky themed decorations and fundraising for Camp Quality.

He knows firsthand the strain childhood cancer places on a family after losing his daughter Melissa to cancer in 2007.

David named their team car in her memory.

"Melissa's favourite movie was Toy Story," David said.

"I had the privilege of watching Toy Story in hospital with Melissa around 120 times!" "Melissa loved calling "Buzz Light Year" - "Buzz Like You" which has now become our team name."

Camp Quality esCarpade Event Manager, Susan Fleming iwa excited to see so many old and new faces coming together for this year's event.

"It really is such a rewarding experience for everyone involved," she said.

"It is a week totally fuelled by fun and laughter.

"These esCarpadians become friends for life.

"It's not about a race or a rally, it's about the kids and the community"

Want to know more or to support the cause? Head to www.campquality.org.au.