Queen + Adam Lambert are the headline act. Picture: Bojan Hohnjec
Entertainment

Massive bushfire relief concert announced

13th Jan 2020 7:04 AM

Queen and Adam Lambert are the headline act for a one-off concert to raise money for national bushfire relief.

Fire Fight Australia will be held at Sydney's ANZ stadium on Sunday, February 16 and will feature a number of local and international artists.

Joining Queen at the gig will be Alice Cooper, k.d lang, Amy Shark, Delta Goodrem, Olivia Newton-John, John Farnham, Lee Kernaghan, Tina Arena and many more.

The nine-hour concert will be hosted by comedian Celeste Barber whose Facebook fundraiser has raised more than $50 million for bushfire appeals.

k.d lang will perform at the one-off concert.
Celeste Barber will MC the concert. Picture: Hugh Stewart
Tickets go on sale at midday (AEDT) today at ticketek.com.au and are priced at $100, $85 and $70 with an option to make further contributions to bushfire relief during purchase.

TEG Dainty and TEG Live have announced that all concert ticket profits and all contributions through Ticketek will go towards key organisations providing vital "Rescue", "Relief and Recovery" and "Rehabilitation":

Rescue - Rural and regional fire services in affected states

Relief and Recovery - Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery

Rehabilitation - The RSPCA Bushfire Appeal

 

The full line-up for the Feb 16 concert.
