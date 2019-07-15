Massive boost: Hancocks now chasing trophy hat-trick

Hancocks player Carter Chappell scored the winning goal for his team in Sunday's 2-0 Combined Competition victory over Toowoomba opponents Red Lion.

FRESH from sealing a tremendous winning double for Ipswich, the Hancock Brothers men have another quality match to continue their trophy hat-trick quest.

Hancocks tackle Norths in Friday night's Ipswich A-Grade mid-season hockey final at Raceview. Victory in that game would set the defending premiers up for a third title in the September grand final.

But before focusing on that trifecta trophy goal, Hancocks can savour their latest 2-0 victory over Toowoomba's top side Red Lion in Sunday's Combined Competition final.

"To get one up over Toowoomba is always good,'' coach Sara Rogers said.

"It's very good for Ipswich, especially against Toowoomba as they're always very physical.''

Rogers said it was a fine achievement from her team to win the annual intercity final after the Wests women triumphed 4-2 over Rangeville in the earlier women's showdown.

"We always play a good game against Red Lion. It's always really close,'' she said.

Sunday's game at the Ipswich Hockey Complex reinforced that trend with Carter Chappell only sealing the match late after Jackson Willie put Hancocks up 1-0 early.

"It was very tight for pretty much three quarters of the game,'' Rogers said. "It (winning) was a very good boost.''

Rogers was most pleased about Hancocks not conceding a goal. "We've leaked a few easy goals in the last couple of games so it was good to shut out the experienced players in Red Lion,'' Rogers said.

The premiership-winning Hancocks coach was also happy to see exciting talent Hayden Michel return in the final from a serious hamstring injury.

Friday night's mid-season final is 8.30pm at the Ipswich Hockey Complex.

"It's been a while since we played Norths. It should be another quality game,'' Rogers said.

"It's good to have two really tough games back-to-back.''

Rogers said her team welcomed the challenge moving back into the Ipswich competition which is so close with Wests also firing in recent weeks.

"It's definitely wide open. I don't think it really matters where you finish,'' she said.

Men's Combined Competition final: Hancock Brothers 2 (Carter Chappell, Jackson Willie) d Red Lion 0.

Women's Combined Competition final: Wests 4 (Amy Kickbusch 3, Jess Wilkinson) def Rangeville 2.