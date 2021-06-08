Menu
AFL Rd 12 - Essendon v Richmond
Sport

Massive Bombers injury blow to star

7th Jun 2021 3:49 PM | Updated: 4:39 PM

Essendon has been dealt a hammer blow after scans confirmed a knee injury that could sideline key midfielder Andrew McGrath for the rest of the AFL season.

McGrath was subbed out in the first quarter of Saturday night‘s Dreamtime game loss to Richmond after feeling an issue with his left knee.

Scans have confirmed a posterior cruciate ligament injury, which will keep McGrath out for between eight and 12 weeks.

Even in the best-case scenario, McGrath won‘t return until the Bombers’ round 21 game against the Western Bulldogs.

“We are really disappointed for Andy who was putting together a consistent season to date as part of our midfield group,” Essendon football manager Josh Mahoney said.

“Andy is a true professional who will be very driven to see a return to play as soon as possible.

“We know he will attack his rehabilitation program and continue to contribute to the team while not playing.”

McGrath has averaged 24 possessions a game this season and formed an emerging midfield partnership with Zach Merrrett and Darcy Parish who is in career-best form.

The Bombers (5-7) have a bye next round and are scheduled to take on Hawthorn at the MCG on June 20.

Veteran David Zaharakis could also miss that game after suffering hamstring tightness in the loss to Richmond in Perth.

