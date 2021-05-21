Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Virgin Australia is working to fix a major system outage widely affecting its airline. Picture: NCA NewsWire/James Gourley
Virgin Australia is working to fix a major system outage widely affecting its airline. Picture: NCA NewsWire/James Gourley
News

Massive airline outage causes chaos

by Rhiannon Tuffield
21st May 2021 6:31 PM | Updated: 6:57 PM

A major Australian airline has been hit with a global system outage, affecting flights and frustrating countless travellers.

Virgin Australia on Friday reported the major outage, which is hampering check-in and boarding systems.

Virgin Australia has reported a major system outage affecting its check-in and boarding systems. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Gaye Gerard
Virgin Australia has reported a major system outage affecting its check-in and boarding systems. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Gaye Gerard

Passengers reported growing crowds at airports, with several flights delayed because of the issue.

“Virgin Australia’s system crashed about an hour ago,” one traveller wrote.

“They can’t check anyone in, the airport is getting very busy.

“This sucks.”

A second traveller at Melbourne airport said crowds were beginning to build and boarding gates had been shut down across the country.

A spokesperson for the airline said the cause of the outage was currently under investigation and that it was working to rectify the problem as soon as possible.

The spokesperson said a number of airlines globally had been affected.
“Airport staff have moved to manual check-in processes but there are delays,” the spokesperson said.

“We are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible. We recommend that customers check their flight status on our website.”

Originally published as Massive airline outage causes chaos

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Why Ipswich teen refuses to be defined by autism diagnosis

        Premium Content Why Ipswich teen refuses to be defined by autism diagnosis

        Community The teen used to undertake an hours-long commute before the sun had even risen in order to complete his TAFE studies

        Snake gets fright of its life when homeowner uses toilet

        Premium Content Snake gets fright of its life when homeowner uses toilet

        News A very crank snake - one of the nation’s most deadliest breeds - has been found in...

        Ex-MasterChef star assaulted teen girl

        Ex-MasterChef star assaulted teen girl

        Crime Ex-MasterChef star Ben Ungermann had broken up with his fiancee and planned to get...

        Free CBD parking schemes set to be introduced permanently

        Premium Content Free CBD parking schemes set to be introduced permanently

        Council News Results of parking trials which allowed people to park in the CBD on Saturdays for...