Virgin Australia is working to fix a major system outage widely affecting its airline. Picture: NCA NewsWire/James Gourley
News

Massive airline outage causes chaos

by Rhiannon Tuffield
21st May 2021 6:28 PM | Updated: 6:44 PM

A major Australian airline has been hit with a global system outage, affecting flights and frustrating countless travellers.

Virgin Australia on Friday reported the major outage, which is hampering check-in and boarding systems.

Virgin Australia has reported a major system outage affecting its check-in and boarding systems. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Gaye Gerard
Passengers reported growing crowds at airports, with several flights delayed because of the issue.

“Virgin Australia’s system crashed about an hour ago,” one traveller wrote.

“They can’t check anyone in, the airport is getting very busy.

“This sucks.”

A second traveller at Melbourne airport said crowds were beginning to build and boarding gates had been shut down across the country.

Taking to Twitter, the airline said it was working to resolve the issue as soon as possible.

