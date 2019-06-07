Masseuse gets bad rub in robbery

A MASSAGE professional was lured to a caravan park at midnight by a young Ipswich woman and robbed.

In Crown facts before Ipswich District Court, Ashlee Nicole King, then 18, grabbed and pulled the woman's hair in the surprise attack.

The frightened woman was told by King's co-offender, a man named Billy John Howard, it was done because they "just wanted to be rude".

It was one of a series of offences that King committed within eight weeks.

Now nearly two years later King, 20, pleaded guilty to four charges - robbery in company with violence at Aspley on August 6, 2017; stealing (mobile phone) at Springfield on September 20, 2017; robbery at Springfield Central on September 24, 2017; and committing fraud at Springfield Lakes on September 26, 2017.

Crown prosecutor Evan O'Hanlon-Rose said the first robbery was that of a woman who was contacted at midnight to provide a massage service at a caravan park.

When the masseuse arrived at the caravan she was punched in the forehead by Howard and King grabbed her hair and pulled aggressively.

The woman was pulled to the ground with King punching her repeatedly.

Mr O'Hanlon-Rose said Howard stood there laughing.

The woman said "why is this happening?".

The frightened woman asked why they'd called her. Howard said "we just want to be rude".

When the woman tried to King stopped her.

Her car keys were taken and Howard opened the car door. King stole $300 from the woman's bag.

Mr O'Hanlon-Rose said that when the woman tried to get into her car King pushed her out.

She suffered nose abrasions and bruises to an arm and leg.

In a stealing offence, King contacted a male who advertised a phone for sale and arranged to meet at a Bunnings store carpark.

The man unlocked and reset his phone, but then Howard, who was with King grabbed the man's shirt, telling King to drive off which she did.

Both King and Howard committed a fraud offence when they sold the stolen phone five days later for $550.

In another offence, King contacted a man who advertised an iPhone, headphones and charger for sale.

They met at Springfield Lakes with King refusing to get out of her car, saying she was in a hurry.

Mr O'Hanlon-Rose said the man was suspicious and withheld the sim card until he was paid. Howard pushed the man and grabbed him. The man was dragged 5m but managed to hold onto the iPhone.

Mr O'Hanlon-Rose said Howard, 20, from Morayfield, was sentenced in March for robbery offences and received two years in jail, suspended for three years. He also received an 18-month probation order for the fraud offence.

He said King's offence involved luring a woman to the caravan park where she was struck repeatedly.

There had been rudimentary planning, the offenders saying they were bored and wanted to rob someone.

Defence barrister Stephen Kissick said King was no longer in a relationship with Billy Howard.

"There was a significant degree of controlling in that relationship," Mr Kissick said.

He sought a head sentence of three years with immediate suspension.

The court was closed for other matters to be discussed.

When re-opened Judge Alexander Horneman-Wren SC sentenced King to two years in jail, suspended for two and a half years, and to lesser jail terms. For the fraud she received two years of supervised probation.