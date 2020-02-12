Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A former Fraser Coast massage therapist has been charged with sexually assaulting 16 people.
A former Fraser Coast massage therapist has been charged with sexually assaulting 16 people.
News

Masseur charged with sexually assaulting 16 people

Danielle Buckley
12th Feb 2020 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MASSAGE therapist charged with raping and sexually assaulting 16 people is expected to face trial next month.

Former Fraser Coast masseur Charles William Davidson is facing 50 charges of rape, sexual assault and indecent treatment of a child under 16.

At a pre-trial hearing in the Brisbane District Court on Tuesday, the court heard the allegations from the 16 alleged victims stemmed from 2003 until 2015.

The court heard it was a complex case with a "vast amount of material" and five alleged victims were expected to give evidence at the trial.

The trial is due to begin mid-March and is expected to last two weeks. - NewsRegional

charles william davidson massage therapist rape accusations sexual assault allegation
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Teacher on trial for alleged classroom offences

        premium_icon Teacher on trial for alleged classroom offences

        News A Queensland teacher is standing trial on charges that he unlawfully committed acts of indecency involving children in the classroom.

        How many Airbnb rooms are needed for Games

        premium_icon How many Airbnb rooms are needed for Games

        News SEQ 2032 Olympics: Qld homes will be needed for accommodation

        • 12th Feb 2020 5:08 AM
        ‘Sorry love’ thief shoves woman from moving car

        premium_icon ‘Sorry love’ thief shoves woman from moving car

        News Man tries to evade police by jumping in to stranger’s back seat

        • 12th Feb 2020 5:00 AM
        Onion Oracle’s birthday wish

        premium_icon Onion Oracle’s birthday wish

        News Rain predictor Halwyn Herrmann’s prediction for better rain in February has come...

        • 12th Feb 2020 5:00 AM